Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million

Former Atlanta United soccer star Josef Martinez, who spent six seasons as the face of the franchise until last month, has placed his Sandy Springs mansion for sale for $2.1 million.
Martinez, who helped lead the team to three major cups in 2018 and 2019, left the team last month for the Inter Miami CF.
His farmhouse-style six bedroom, seven bath home is 7,646 square feet on 1.16 acres.
The realtor PalmerHouse Properties describes the home as “a private oasis with all the privacy one could desire. Convenient to 400 and 285. Private Gated entry. This gorgeous restoration was completed in 2018.”
Martinez purchased the home in 2019 for $1.285 million, according to tax records.
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERI
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERI
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIE
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIE
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES
About the Author