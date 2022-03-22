Final ‘American Idol’ season 20 audition episode

Tobias Hill, 26, Como, North Carolina, school music teacher (”Knocks Me Off My Feet” Stevie Wonder) - He’s a small-town Southern church guy. Prototypical “Idol” singer. He has wonderful tone, vocal control and a quality timbre. Katy noted he is a little nervous. “I can feel a little of the shake in the vocal,” she said. He can dance, too, to “Uptown Funk.” Luke: “You’ve got it all going on. Vocally, it’s not 100% there. But you are definitely worthy of getting thrown in the mix of this competition.” Lionel: “I really like the enthusiasm of your showmanship.” Katy likes his dancing and his singing could have slowed down a little. “You have all the fundamental things to build an ‘American Idol.’” So Tobias gets three clean yesses and has a solid shot at the semifinals.

Morgan Gruber, 17, Fombell, Pennsylvania, high school student ( Elle King) - Her grandma encouraged her to sing in front of crowds but she didn’t want to. “My grandma is my guardian angel,” she said. “I’m doing this for her.” She has a super enticing raspy soulful feel. Katy: “That was amazing. I don’t have many critiques for you.” Lionel: “You came here and gave us not only fabulous delivery but it’s your style.” Luke: “My sheet says top 20. Your grandmother was right on the money.” She could go far and gets three easy yesses.

Kimmie Caraffa, 25, Cleveland (”How Do I Live” Leann Rimes) - She loves Luke and calls him “Lukie Pookie!” She is a single mom with a cute daughter. She actually emotes this ballad quite well but whiffs a high note. “My voice is going out,” she said, and starts crying. Lionel: “It just needs time. You don’t give up because you cracked.” Luke: “You have a nice voice. Is it completely ready to pass the gantlet of ‘American Idol’? I wouldn’t say it is.” She begs for mercy. Katy: “I think it’s okay to show your daughter she doesn’t have to be perfect. She can fall and get back up and keep going. But we do have big shoes to fill. It’s going to be hard for you to compete.” She gets three no’s.

Kaylin Roberson, 24, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Matt Gorman, 23, Philadelphia (original song “Fast Forward”) - Luke notes that couples have come in before and only one goes to Hollywood. “The break-up rate is pretty high,” he says. Matt is okay but nothing special. They harmonize well. She has a Jennifer Nettles-quality country voice and far more star quality. Luke: “Kaylin. Your voice cuts through. It’s not hokey. Just a big voice that is authentically yours. Matt. You’re a laid back California type.” Katy: “You didn’t shine as much in the duet but you have grit in your voice.” Luke: “Matt. I love the tone but you need to expand your range.” Lionel said yes to Matt but Katy and Luke say no. Kaylin gets a big yes from all three. So they split a couple again.

Saylor, 18, Newalla, Oklahoma, babysitter (”All I Want” Kodaline) - Her father eight years ago posted a video of her singing Ariana Grande and it went viral. She was close to her father at the time. But he left her mom three years ago for another woman in Kentucky. She hasn’t seen him for a year. She felt guilty because he found her on her fan page. “I want to prove I can do it without him,” she said. “I don’t need his approval anymore. I am doing this for me.” She cracks badly at one point but soldiers on. Then she breaks again. Her nerves and emotions about her dad abandoning her overwhelm her. It’s so sad. This was not a success. (And her crazy long eyelashes are distracting.) Luke loves her voice and called it “very powerful.” Katy: “When we see you crack, we see ourselves in you.” They give her three sympathy yesses. That’s not good. She is going to struggle in Hollywood.

A “contestant” comes on and a production assistant interrupts her singing by eating chips and being really loud. Katy grabs the chip bag and the woman grabs it back. Luke is mystified until he finds out it’s his wife. Yes, they prank each other a lot. Hardy har... har?

Cameron Whitcomb, 18, Kamloops, British Columbia, pipeliner (”Rock, Salt and Nails” by Waylon Jennings) He is kind of oddly stoic and expressionless on stage. His voice strikes me as a bit weak. I’m bored. Luke: “I don’t think you know what you’re doing yet.” Katy: “There is something there.” Apparently, this is his first time performing ever — and it shows. Katy gives him a surprise yes. Luke gives him a yes, too. Huh? I’m boggled.

Emyrson Flora, 16, Cleveland (”The Joke” Brandi Carlile) - Her voice has potential and she does a decent imitation of Brandi, but she seems a little young. The judges said she started weak, ended strong. (They do the annoying voice-over thing while she sings and we miss part of her performance) Katy: “You can really project. I think you have a lot of raw talent.” Lionel: “You have tone at the end.” They roll on the “raw talent” and give her three yesses.

Sir Blayke, 28, Chicago (”Dive” Ed Sheeran, then an original song) - He moved to Atlanta and became homeless while interning at a music studio. He has since moved to Los Angeles. He has a sweet, pleasant voice and a definite presence. Luke: “I love your voice in certain moments. You might be trying too hard on some things. Every time you slipped into the falsetto, I felt I lost the connection.” Lionel: “You’re a quick study. I love the texture of your voice.” Katy: “I actually preferred original song. You had more control. You have a good voice. You need to connect more.” Luke says no while Lionel and Katy say yes. So he makes it.

ABC has highlighted more “bad” singers than ever before. Four come before us: the singing chihuahua, a dude using a strange drum set up, a woman who screeches terribly and a Death Metal screamer.

Carly Mickeal, 24, Simi Valley, California, dog groomer (”Your Song” Elton John) - This is way too stylized for my taste with excess vibrato. Luke: “I really feel like you’re a star. Your transitions can be tied together better but overall, growing up with [her dad] playing piano has created a potential star.” Lionel: “Don’t think. You were honed in on every phrase perfectly. But when you finish it, you break character. Just perform.” Katy: “Sing like a happy Edward Scissorhands shearing your dog.” She gets three yesses.

Jay Copeland , 23, Salisbury, Maryland (”Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” Stevie Wonder) – He has plenty of charisma and a super pliable voice. He gets the third platinum ticket out of Austin. The judges give him a well-deserved standing ovation. Lionel: “I have been alive a very long time and you just don’t jump on a Stevie Wonder song and do boxing with Stevie Wonder. You controlled, you owned it and you were having so much fun.” Luke: “You will be able to electrify a crowd.” Katy: “You are worth all of the platinum!”

The last auditioner of 2022: Skyler Maxey-Wert, 25, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ballet dancer (”For All We Know” Donny Hathaway) - His dad is a mime and he now lives in Germany. He began posting videos on his Instagram singing and Brandon Boyd of Incubus suggested he try out for “Idol.” He is clearly not experienced at this but carries humanity and soul to his audition. He has a voice that could be honed. Lionel: “You have brought us an element we have never experienced. I don’t think your trip was in vain.” Luke: “We see people throw away their phrases. You are holding these notes and you’re making them tangible moments. Then there’s a professional dancer in there, too.” He gets a solid yes from all three.