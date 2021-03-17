EXCLUSIVE: Cumulus shutting down Atlanta-based ‘Rick and Sasha’ morning show

Sasha, who doesn’t reveal her age or real name, is a New York native with two sons. She previously worked at Kiss 104.1 for 12 years over two different stints and has been doing radio for more than 20 years.

Party, 53, spent the bulk of his 30-year career in Miami where he had huge success at different hip-hop stations. He had a brief foray hosting afternoons at V-103 in the late 1990s that lasted 18 months.

In 2019, when the show was only a few months old, the pair told the AJC why they liked each other.

“She has this thing about being so real,” Party said of Sasha in 2019. “Every woman can relate to her as a parent who struggles sometimes. She doesn’t hide her imperfections. If she messes up, she embraces that. People love that.”

“He loves his wife,” Sasha said of Party. “He loves his family. He talks about his children. He knows what’s going on in the world. He keeps everyone connected. And he’s so fine.”

Before the Rick and Sasha show debuted, OG 97.9 had gone without any jocks. It’s unclear if they will go back to jockless mornings after April 16.

Ratings for OG 97.9, which is not a strong signal, have been modest since it debuted in 2014. In the most recent Nielsen ratings, the station ranked 24th in the market with a 1 share. The morning show also had a 1 share, ranked 23rd during that time period. Among women 25 to 54, Rick and Sasha had a 0.8 share, good for 23rd place.