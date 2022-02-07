EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta’s Gray Television, in acquisition mode, buys Telemundo Atlanta

Both women will stay on when Gray takes over. Coline Sim will oversee the station’s operations while Susan Sim Oh will take a fresh role guiding strategy, multiplatform operations, and expansion across the nation for Gray’s Telemundo Station Group, which will encompass 12 markets.

“We know that Gray shares our deep commitment of moving the community forward and we are excited for the opportunities that Gray will bring to our employees and audiences,” Oh said in a press release.

Gray said the acquisition will take a few months to finalize following regulatory approval.