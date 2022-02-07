EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta’s Gray Television, in acquisition mode, buys Telemundo Atlanta

Atlanta-based Gray Television, in heavy acquisition mode, has purchased Capital Media Group, the parent company of Telemundo Atlanta.
Capital Media runs both Spanish and Korean broadcast networks as well as Surge Digital Media, a boutique digital agency targeting a multicultural audience.
Gray, now one of the largest owners of TV stations in the United States in 113 markets, is in major expansion mode. It recently acquired Meredith Corp.’s TV stations, including Atlanta-based CBS46 (WGCL-TV) and Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV). The company is also building out a large portion of the land once occupied by the General Motors plant in Doraville for a massive mixed-use operation and film studio.
Gray CEO Hilton Howell, in a press release, said: “Together, our Atlanta media properties will be better able to grow their local audiences, serve local community groups, and provide unparalleled opportunities for local businesses to reach consumers.”
Susan Sim Oh and Coline Sim launched Telemundo Atlanta in 2009. The station has pocketed 61 Southeast Emmy Awards over the past decade. The station provides live Spanish newscasts at 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m.
Both women will stay on when Gray takes over. Coline Sim will oversee the station’s operations while Susan Sim Oh will take a fresh role guiding strategy, multiplatform operations, and expansion across the nation for Gray’s Telemundo Station Group, which will encompass 12 markets.
“We know that Gray shares our deep commitment of moving the community forward and we are excited for the opportunities that Gray will bring to our employees and audiences,” Oh said in a press release.
Gray said the acquisition will take a few months to finalize following regulatory approval.
