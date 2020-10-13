Estate of late Holocaust survivor sues creators of ‘Borat’ over appearance in upcoming sequel

The lawsuit said Evans was approached to talk about the Holocaust for what she thought was a serious documentary. The interview happened at a synagogue in Dunwoody on January 29.

“Upon learning after giving the interview that the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture, Ms. Evans was horrified and upset,” the lawsuit said. “Had Ms. Evans been informed about the true nature of the film and purpose for the interview, she would not have agreed to participate in the interview.”

The lawsuit said the movie producers attempted to pay her for participating in the interview, but she declined.

Daryl Cohen, an Atlanta-based entertainment attorney, said participants for such a project typically sign waivers which give the producers free rein to use what was recorded any way they want.

Adam Hoipkemier, the Watkinsville attorney representing the Evans' estate, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday declined to say if Evans actually signed any paperwork regarding the film.

Hoipkemier has not seen the film but knows that Evans will be included in the final cut.

The defendants, Amazon Prime and Oak Springs Productions, did not respond to requests for comment.

