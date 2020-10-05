Macon residents pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen for his ‘Borat 2’ film

“The company would pay fathers and daughters $50 apiece, and all we had to do was dress up, dance a little and enjoy free cuisine and drinks at the beautiful antebellum Hay House in downtown Macon.” Davis wrote.

Davis wrote that they figured out the gist of what was happening while waiting: “Word spread around the Hay House that the storyline was that a young girl from the country of Georgia had dreamed of making her debut in the American South.”

When they met Cohen’s character, Davis said he was acting oddly. “The second father was tall, had a long nose and was acting wildly all night prancing around in a long coat,” Davis wrote. “He accosted me as we waited in the presentation line and yanked out a Georgian-English dictionary and was pointing at words wildly trying to tell me something.”

Cohen and his crew ended the “father-daughter” night doing what they called an Eastern European folk dance. “They began dancing side by side in synch when suddenly the ‘daughter’ lifted her hoop skirt, gyrating and revealing no underwear,” he wrote. “My precious daughter and I walked out into the cool Macon night with mouths agape wondering what had just happened.”