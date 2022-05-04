Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie inducted into 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She is joined by British MTV-era superstars Duran Duran and the Eurythmics, fellow 1980s pop songstress Pat Benatar, legendary R&B and pop artist Lionel Richie, singer-songwriter Carly Simon and hip-hop legend Eminem.

About 1,200 people in the music business voted for up to five out of 17 nominees. One of the ballots was a “fan” ballot voted on by the public. The top five vote-getters ― Duran Duran, Eminem, Benatar, the Eurythmics and Parton ― all made it into the hall. The ceremony is set for Nov. 5 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and will air later on HBO and HBO Max.