Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie inducted into 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, despite asking partway through voting to be taken off the ballot, still made the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
She is joined by British MTV-era superstars Duran Duran and the Eurythmics, fellow 1980s pop songstress Pat Benatar, legendary R&B and pop artist Lionel Richie, singer-songwriter Carly Simon and hip-hop legend Eminem.
About 1,200 people in the music business voted for up to five out of 17 nominees. One of the ballots was a “fan” ballot voted on by the public. The top five vote-getters ― Duran Duran, Eminem, Benatar, the Eurythmics and Parton ― all made it into the hall. The ceremony is set for Nov. 5 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and will air later on HBO and HBO Max.
Judas Priest, who was on the ballot, and producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will receive separate Musical Excellence Awards.
Parton initially believed she didn’t deserve to be in the hall because her primary musical genre is not rock and roll, but once she learned that the hall has inducted plenty of country, R&B and hip-hop acts, she said she would be willing to accept the induction.
Others who were on the nomination ballot but didn’t get enough votes: Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.
About the Author