Emily VanCamp leaving Fox’s ‘The Resident’ as female lead after four seasons

Emily VanCamp, the female lead on Fox’s “The Resident” medical drama has departed the show after four seasons.
Deadline said VanCamp requested to leave and any arrangement to bring her back as a regular for the fifth season fell through. So her character as nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin will be written out early in the upcoming season.
The show, a solid performer for Fox, is already in production for season five in metro Atlanta, where it’s also fictionally based. “The Resident” focuses on the internal workings of the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Exteriors and some interiors are shot at the High Museum of Art in Midtown.
VanCamp recently welcomed her first child with her husband Josh Bowman. Her pregnancy mirrored a storyline with her character, who had a daughter with her husband and Matt Czuchry’s doctor character Conrad Hawkins in the season four finale. Their relationship has been a key dynamic on the show.
The show is set to return Sept. 21.
Last season, another original major cast member, Shaunette Renée Wilson, left. Her doctor character Mina Okafor returned to Nigeria rather than fight deportation.
Several big names remain in the cast including Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.
