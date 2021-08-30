ajc logo
X

Emily VanCamp leaving Fox’s ‘The Resident’ as female lead after four seasons

Emily VanCamp in the "The Resident" on Fox. ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX
Caption
Emily VanCamp in the "The Resident" on Fox. ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX

Credit: Fox

Credit: Fox

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The medical drama is shot in metro Atlanta.

Emily VanCamp, the female lead on Fox’s “The Resident” medical drama has departed the show after four seasons.

Deadline said VanCamp requested to leave and any arrangement to bring her back as a regular for the fifth season fell through. So her character as nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin will be written out early in the upcoming season.

The show, a solid performer for Fox, is already in production for season five in metro Atlanta, where it’s also fictionally based. “The Resident” focuses on the internal workings of the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Exteriors and some interiors are shot at the High Museum of Art in Midtown.

VanCamp recently welcomed her first child with her husband Josh Bowman. Her pregnancy mirrored a storyline with her character, who had a daughter with her husband and Matt Czuchry’s doctor character Conrad Hawkins in the season four finale. Their relationship has been a key dynamic on the show.

The show is set to return Sept. 21.

Last season, another original major cast member, Shaunette Renée Wilson, left. Her doctor character Mina Okafor returned to Nigeria rather than fight deportation.

Several big names remain in the cast including Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.

In Other News
1
TV best bets with Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish, Marie Kondo, Rick...
2
Ed Asner of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ fame has died at age 91
3
‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta to become Airbnb rental
4
Netflix rewards ‘Cobra Kai’ with a fifth season
5
Delta CEO’s reluctance to say ‘delta variant’ becomes joke fodder on...

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top