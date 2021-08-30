Emily VanCamp leaving Fox’s ‘The Resident’ as female lead after four seasons

Deadline said VanCamp requested to leave and any arrangement to bring her back as a regular for the fifth season fell through. So her character as nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin will be written out early in the upcoming season.

The show, a solid performer for Fox, is already in production for season five in metro Atlanta, where it’s also fictionally based. “The Resident” focuses on the internal workings of the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Exteriors and some interiors are shot at the High Museum of Art in Midtown.