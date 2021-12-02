‘Elf on the Shelf’ gets a musical stopping at Fox Theatre Dec. 5

For this musical, they collaborated with Mills Entertainment, which has worked with everyone from Chevy Chase to William Shatner for live theater shows.

Christa Pitts, co-chief executive officer with her twin sister Chanda Bell, said the story focuses on a Scout Elf learning how to work with a family at the North Pole, then being sent to live with one: “Ultimately, it’s a story about being mindful about the season and how it represents thoughtfulness and kindness.”

She is thrilled to see the show Sunday at the Fox Theatre. Her first experience there, she said, was when she was 16 and saw “Phantom of the Opera.”

Wordsworth said the creators had designed a rich world that she was able to shape into a musical.

“They had a sound to this world, to their version of the North Pole,” she said. “Capturing that musically was really fun to do.” She developed big-band sounds for the North Pole scenes because “that just feels like an old-fashioned positive family Christmas. You’ll hear a lot of sleigh bells, tap dancing and joyful big choreography.”

She said she watched a lot of classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas” for inspiration.

The scenes with the family use more contemporary Broadway sounds, Woodsworth said: “It feels more real.”

The family has suffered loss and “they find light after a very dark time,” she said. “That story of finding faith in Christmas time and recreating traditions after a difficult time will resonate so much more with the audience now, especially the kids. Kids have felt a lot of the disruption.”

IF YOU GO

“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. $29.95-$69. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.