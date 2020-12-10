‘Elf’ cast reunites for virtual Georgia Senate race fundraiser for Democrats

Zooey Deschanel, who played Elf’s love interest Jovie in the movie, posted on Twitter: “If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion, I might explode into a burst of snowflakes.”

The fundraiser will feature many other actors from “Elf,” including Bob Newhart (Papa Elf), Ed Asner (Santa), Mary Steenburgen (Emily), Amy Sedaris (Deb), Andy Richter (Morris) and Kyle Gass (Eugene). Danny Woodburn (”Seinfeld”) will cover for Peter Dinklage’s character Miles Finch.

Jon Favreau, who directed “Elf,” is not included in the press release as taking part in the reading, but Jon Favreau of the podcast “Pod Saves America” is.

James Caan, who played Walter, Elf’s actual dad, is not taking part. John Lithgow will take his place. (Lithgow played Ferrell’s character’s dad in the comedy film “Daddy’s Home” and its sequel.)

Others taking part include Busy Phillips, Matt Walsh, and Westminster Schools graduate and “Office” alum Ed Helms.

Comedian Ashley Nicole Black, who previously was a correspondent on TBS’s “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” will host the event.

Black noted in the press release that she “did a piece on ‘Full Frontal’ about voter suppression in Georgia. The voter suppression Georgians, particularly Georgians of color, deal with is truly next level. But despite all the challenges, they turned their state blue this year! Now they’re poised to help Democrats take back the Senate, and what better way to help them get out the vote than by doing something I wanted to do anyway: Watching the cast of one of my favorite movies read the movie on Zoom and also see what a little corner of their house looks like. Truly doesn’t get any better than this.”

This is part of a string of celebrity-infused virtual events in the past couple of weeks that have featured everyone from Pearl Jam and Justin Timberlake to Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.