Duran Duran’s 2023 tour includes Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena June 15

The band toured North American cities last year but did not come to Atlanta.

The last time Duran Duran performed in Atlanta was in 2017 at Chastain Park, a venue the band has performed at numerous times over the years. Other places Duran Duran has played at in Atlanta over the years include Philips Arena, Center Stage, what is now called Gas South Arena in Duluth, the Fox Theatre, Lakewood Amphitheatre, the Omni, Six Flags Over Georgia and the Tabernacle.