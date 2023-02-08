Duran Duran’s 2023 tour includes Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena June 15

Duran Duran, recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are coming back to Atlanta as part of their latest North American tour, stopping at State Farm Arena June 15.
The Live Nation tour will also feature Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
As usual, there are a raft of pre-sales set to begin Monday, Feb. 13, with remaining general public tickets available on Thursday via Ticketmaster. Prices have not been announced and it’s unclear if the band will use dynamic pricing for any of the higher-demand seats.
The band toured North American cities last year but did not come to Atlanta.
The last time Duran Duran performed in Atlanta was in 2017 at Chastain Park, a venue the band has performed at numerous times over the years. Other places Duran Duran has played at in Atlanta over the years include Philips Arena, Center Stage, what is now called Gas South Arena in Duluth, the Fox Theatre, Lakewood Amphitheatre, the Omni, Six Flags Over Georgia and the Tabernacle.
During the 2022 tour, the band played many of its best-known songs such as “Save a Prayer,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Wild Boys,” “The Reflex,” “Come Undone” and ‘Ordinary World.” But it also featured cuts from its critically acclaimed 2021 album “Future Past.”
The current line up includes four of the original band members: Simon LeBon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor. Guitarist Andy Taylor, who is suffering from stage 4 prostate cancer, has not been active with the band since the mid-2000s.
Duran Duran 2023 North American Tour Dates:
May 27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA
May 28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA
May 31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
June 1 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
June 3 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT
June 6 – Moody Center – Austin, TX
June 7 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
June 9 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX
June 10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
June 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
June 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
June 17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
June 18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL
Aug 24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
Aug 26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Aug 28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Aug 29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Aug 31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
Sept 1 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
Sept 3 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY
Sept 6 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
Sept 7 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
Sept 9 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
Sept 10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sept 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
Sept 16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
Sept 19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
About the Author
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution