Douglasville’s Megan Danielle makes top 5 on ‘American Idol’

“Really soulful,” Morissette said in reaction. “Really expressing that ambivalence. I’m used to being so hard on myself yet here is this person across from me loving me so well and expressing that really authentically. God bless you!”

“I genuinely forgot for a second we were on ‘American Idol’,” said the second substitute judge Ed Sheeran, taking the place of Lionel Richie, who joined Perry in England. “Your tone is incredible. It’s very, very unique. I was really really impressed.”

Luke Bryan, the one regular judge, said she laid it in the pocket and “made it real inviting.”

She also performed a melodious duet with fellow top 5 finisher Colin Stough covering Sheeran’s “Dive.”

Sheeran: “Whoever put you together is a genius. You complement each other so well.”

Morissette: “That plaintive cry you both have. It was really connected and familial.”

Bryan: “I’m just smiling at our babies up on stage. What was amazing is Megan you really do great with these big tricky runs. Then Colin did an Ed Sheeran run.”

The other “Voice” alum on “Idol” is We Ani, who finished third during season 11 of “The Voice” back in 2016. She is known to have a Macy Gray-type raspy speaking voice coupled with a powerful singing voice.

Several contestants have appeared on both singing competition shows over the past decade, which shows how difficult it is to break into the music business nowadays despite the TV exposure. “Idol” has a better track record overall in terms of generating stars than “The Voice,” but “Idol” had a nine-year head start over “The Voice” as well.

On MJ’s Big Blog, which has tracked “Idol” for more than 17 years, “Idol” fans in a poll ranked Danielle’s “Head Over Feet” third best behind Ani’s “Uninvited” and Stough’s “Hand in My Pocket.” Voters also liked the Danielle/Stough duet the best.

And if MJ’s blog followers were indicative of the actual voters (which isn’t necessarily the case), the top three next Sunday would be Ani, Danielle and Hawaiian singer Iam Tongi. Ani would also be the favorite to take the “Idol” crown the week after.