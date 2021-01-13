Marvel chief hints what ’Black Panther 2’ will look like without Chadwick Boseman’s character

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said he has no plans to recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa, but hinted that the sequel will deepen the mythology of the fictional land of Wakanda.
Boseman, who died of cancer last August at age 43, played the superhero T’Challa in four Marvel films, including a starring role in 2018′s “Black Panther,” which generated more than $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office. The epic film, which won three Oscars, was largely shot in metro Atlanta with EUE/Screen Gems as home base.
If Boseman had lived, he certainly would have starred in ‘Black Panther 2.”
The sequel is expected to start production this summer in Atlanta with a tentative release date of July 18, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The shoot will take about six months.
Feige gave Deadline some broad hints on what “Black Panther 2″ may look like.
“Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures,” Feige said. “This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG [computer generated] Chadwick, and we’re not recasting T’Challa.”
He added that “Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”