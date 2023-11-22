Dave Koz talks 26th year of his Christmas tour, Foo Fighters, Ringo Starr

The Christmas shows, he notes, are far different from his regular spring and summer shows, which are jazz oriented.

“This is more of a pop show,” he said. “It’s for everybody. Christmas music is for everybody. We want the healing power of music to wash over everyone and give them comfort. And it’s not just for the audience but for us on stage.”

Past setlists have included well-known nuggets like “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Sleigh Ride.”

“They can be pushed and pulled in so many different directions,” Koz said. “We try to make it our own without changing it so much it alienates the audience. That’s our challenge every year.”

His friend Jonathan Butler, a South African singer and guitarist, is his co-anchor and has joined him at least half the time over the past quarter century. “His emotions are so close to the surface,” Koz said. “You never know exactly what he will do. That’s both exciting and terrifying. He keeps me on my toes.”

While Koz changes the setlist each year, he said one staple is Butler’s version of “O Holy Night.” “If we don’t do that, I think people will ask for their money back,” he said.

Rebecca Jade provides Koz a female voice. Marcus Anderson from North Carolina plays sax and flute and sings and dances. And this year, he is bringing out TikTok sensation Justin Lee Schultz, who is just 16 years old.

“I’ve known him since he was eight years old,” Koz said. “He’s become the complete package. He’s one of those phenoms. He is primarily a keyboardist but plays guitar and sings as well.”

The first tour emanated from grief in 1997. David Benoit, a legendary jazz pianist and friend of Koz, was talking to him on Koz’s radio show about the death of his mother. Koz’s father had just died as well. Benoit suggested they do a few Christmas shows to work out their emotions.

“We did six, seven shows,” Koz said. “They were very lightly attended. But we decided to come back the next year. And it got bigger and bigger. And here we are 26 years later.”

Koz, a Los Angeles native who still lives in the area, has made peace with being part of the smooth jazz format, a genre created by radio consultants in the late 1980s that has often been maligned and mocked for its elevator music qualities.

“My career started at the outset of that radio format,” Koz said. “We grew our careers together.”

Now in the digital streaming world where genres are splintered and blurred, he said he’s had to be more flexible. For example, he recorded an album in 2021 with Cory Wong, a younger Minneapolis guitarist and songwriter. “He sought me out to collaborate,” Koz said. “I didn’t know who he was but when I did my research, I thought he was incredible. We had so much fun. We’re now great friends.”

And Koz still cherishes the time he performed with the Foo Fighters for several shows in 2018.

“It was like getting in the fastest sports car and flooring it,” Koz said. “It was the greatest experience, nothing I had experienced in my own career.”

And while the demand for vocalists will never wane, he remains a staunch advocate for instrumental music. “There will always be a place for instrumental music,” he said. “It doesn’t attach you to a specific meaning of the song.”

Koz still can’t quite believe he has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which he received in 2009.

It’s in front of the famous Capitol Records building. “I like to go once a year to make sure it’s still there,” he said. “My star is next to Garth Brooks and Bonnie Raitt and five steps away from all the Beatles!”

And yes, he did get to work with Ringo Starr last year on the song “Free Your Soul.”

“I drove up to his house and went into his studio,” Koz said. “Then all of a sudden, there he was. Ringo Starr! He was so delightful. I play the sax solo and he’s in the room clapping and smiling. It brought tears to my eyes.”

IF YOU GO

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24. $47-$105. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.