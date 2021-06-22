Cryptocurrency lawsuit against T.I. thrown out due to statute of limitations

On October 17, 2017, the tokens reached a peak price of 35 cents each on the cryptocurrency exchange market. But by the end of the year, after a “massive dump” of tokens, they began to lose value. FLiK stopped posting on social media and Felton largely ignored messages from token purchasers, the initial lawsuit alleged. By the middle of the year, the company was supposedly sold and the tokens were worth less than a penny.

T.I. has other more pressing legal matters at hand.

More than 30 women and one man have claimed that they were held against their volition with allegations of drugging, rape and assault by T.I and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Earlier this year, their VH1 reality show was suspended from production after the allegations began coming out.