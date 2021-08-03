ajc logo
X

Country artist Morgan Wallen’s songs added back onto radio playlists

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. In his first interview in six months, Wallen talked to Michael Strahan on ABC's “Good Morning America" on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. In his first interview in six months, Wallen talked to Michael Strahan on ABC's “Good Morning America" on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
The fallout over his use of a racial epithet caught on video in February seems to have faded.

Country artist Morgan Wallen is no longer in timeout on local country radio.

Around Memorial Day weekend, both major country stations in Atlanta ― 94.9/The Bull and Kicks 101.5 ― added back two of his biggest hits, “Chasing You” and “Whiskey Glasses,” into modest rotation, usually once a day for each. Neither station has placed any songs from his most recent album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” in regular rotation. He had three hit singles off that album, “More Than a Hometown,” “7 Summers” and “Sand in My Boots.”

Both stations temporarily dropped all his songs in February after TMZ released video of a drunken Wallen using a racial epithet toward a white friend outside his home in Nashville, captured by a neighbor.

Backlash was swift. Within days, hundreds of radio stations had stopped playing his songs. Awards shows dropped the 28-year-old singer as a performer. Streaming services stopped featuring his music on certified playlists (though they allowed users to keep playing them on demand.) Wallen’s concert tours were nixed. But his record label Big Loud/Republic only suspended him and eventually reinstated him.

At the same time, his fan base rallied around him and continued to purchase his music and play his songs on streaming services.

And Wallen’s “Dangerous” remains the best-selling album of the year so far and has been No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart now for a whopping 26 weeks. Through the first six months of this year, the album sold 2.108 million album equivalent sales, a complicated composite formula incorporating on-demand music streams, YouTube video views, physical and digital album sales, and other formats like song downloads.

Wallen, right after the video came out, apologized for what he did and in an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” recently, Wallen admitted to a reasonable amount of ignorance surrounding his use of the word in question.

“I was around some of my friends, and we just ... we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen said on “GMA.” “And it was ― in our minds, it’s playful ... that sounds ignorant, but it ― that’s really where it came from ... and it’s wrong.”

After the incident, he said he spent a month in a rehab facility in San Diego to address his drinking issues.

He also donated $500,000 to different non-profit organizations including Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an advocacy group fighting for fair treatment of Black artists in the music industry.

Nationally, Mediabase 24/7 tracked more than 130 stations who spun Wallen’s “Chasin You” and “Whiskey Glasses” at least once last week. On Spotify, “Whiskey Glasses” is his most popular song, with more than 350 million spins to date with 8.7 million listeners in the past month.

In Other News
1
DaBaby dropped by Music Midtown, local radio over homophobic comments
2
‘Dirty John’ first wife, Atlantan Tonia Bales recounts ‘reign of...
3
WSB Care-a-thon raises nearly $1.7 million for AFLAC Cancer and Blood...
4
Dragon Con 2021 won’t allow non-attendees to watch annual parade in...
5
‘My Name Is Not Mom’ trio mine comedy from motherhood at Center Stage...

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top