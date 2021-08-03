Country artist Morgan Wallen’s songs added back onto radio playlists

And Wallen’s “Dangerous” remains the best-selling album of the year so far and has been No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart now for a whopping 26 weeks. Through the first six months of this year, the album sold 2.108 million album equivalent sales, a complicated composite formula incorporating on-demand music streams, YouTube video views, physical and digital album sales, and other formats like song downloads.

Wallen, right after the video came out, apologized for what he did and in an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” recently, Wallen admitted to a reasonable amount of ignorance surrounding his use of the word in question.

“I was around some of my friends, and we just ... we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen said on “GMA.” “And it was ― in our minds, it’s playful ... that sounds ignorant, but it ― that’s really where it came from ... and it’s wrong.”

After the incident, he said he spent a month in a rehab facility in San Diego to address his drinking issues.

He also donated $500,000 to different non-profit organizations including Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an advocacy group fighting for fair treatment of Black artists in the music industry.

Nationally, Mediabase 24/7 tracked more than 130 stations who spun Wallen’s “Chasin You” and “Whiskey Glasses” at least once last week. On Spotify, “Whiskey Glasses” is his most popular song, with more than 350 million spins to date with 8.7 million listeners in the past month.