CONCERT REVIEW: Stevie Nicks remains a singular force of nature

She was chipper and gabby between songs, explaining the origins of a few of them, probably for the 1,000th time but acting as if she had never told those well-worn stories before. She recalled that her father used to travel a lot when she was a young girl and would tell her and her mom “the most beautiful women in the world are from Atlanta.” She never lived in Atlanta so, she noted with a chuckle, that this “kept us out of the running.”

Her most serious moment came introducing her emotionally nuanced “Soldier’s Angels,” which she wrote a few years to honor the military and those who support them, inspired after visiting soldiers in a veterans hospital in 2005. Her former Fleetwood Mac colleague and lover Lindsey Buckingham in 2011 helped her finish the song. In Atlanta, she passionately dedicated the tune to Ukraine, showing photos of the war there while she sang.

And this isn’t to say she was as spry as she was in her MTV days. Nicks made vocal concessions on “Stand Back,” ceding some higher notes to her back-up singers. And her twirling during “Gypsy” was a bit less emphatic and free flowing than it once was.

But she whipped herself into a frenzy during a nine-minute version of “Gold Dust Woman” and gave her band a chance to jam for a tour de force 10-minute extended take on “Edge of Seventeen,” a rock anthem that features one of the most terrific guitar riffs in history, played with gusto by session guitarist Waddy Wachtel.

The concert was also in many ways a tribute to her late friend Tom Petty who died in 2017. The band entered the stage to Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” Nicks early on sang “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” a hit duet she said Petty gave her that jumpstarted her solo career. During the encore, she covered Petty’s 1989 bittersweet sing-along “Free Fallin’” while images of Petty were projected behind her. And as the crowd began leaving after she concluded the show, “Learning to Fly” wafted from the speakers.

While fellow raspy crooner Rod Stewart a few weeks ago made what was likely his final rock tour stop in Atlanta at Ameris, Nicks gave no indications she is getting off the road, expressing gratitude just to be back on stage again after the yawning quietude of the pandemic.

“I didn’t know if this would happen again,” she said. “I’m so happy it did. We’ll see you next time.”