CONCERT REVIEW: Eagles take it to the limit one more time

Expensive? Yes. Is this news? Not exactly. The Eagles were the first band to broach the $100 mark three decades ago and now the cheapest seats exceed that number.

Don Henley, the effective kingpin of the Eagles, actually addressed this not-so-delicate subject to the sold-out crowd on stage two-thirds through the concert.

“Can you hear us okay?” Henley asked after playing “Already Gone.” “We bought the best sound system money can buy. We bought all these video screens. Fifteen semi trailer trucks. One hundred in the crew. That’s why tickets cost so much!”

Henley then thanked everyone for supporting the band for more than 50 years through “all its configurations and taking these songs in your hearts... We know how lucky we are and how fortunate we are, and we are grateful.”

His level of sincerity generated a long standing ovation. To those who stood up, the band had earned every penny.

Credit: RODNEY Credit: RODNEY

The 21-song setlist, from “Seven Bridges Road” to “HoteL California,” appeared to have been focus-grouped for maximum familiarity. There were no deep cuts. There was nothing from their new album because there hasn’t been a new album since 2007. (And they played zero songs from that double album “Long Road Out of Eden.”)

The most recent tune was from the Reagan era: Henley’s seminal 1984 song “The Boys of Summer.”

The band included all 10 cuts from “Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-75,” and that album is not coincidentally 38 times platinum, the most popular record of all time.

And yes, for those who saw the Eagles on Thursday night at State Farm Arena, the setlist was identical to what they played Saturday

The Eagles’ musicianship remains impeccable. From Henley’s drum work to Timothy B. Schmidt’s bass lines to their signature harmonies, you’d be hard-pressed to catch a single mistake.

They replicated the original versions of the hits you’ve heard 1,000 times on classic rock radio with craftsmen-like precision. Henley, for instance, offered up the same exact adlibs toward the end of “One of These Nights” as the radio edit from 1975. And veteran guitarist Steuart Smith played every single guitar riff of “I Can’t Tell You Why” to a tee.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ac Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ac

Key Eagles member Glenn Frey died in 2016, and for a moment, the Eagles considered throwing in the towel. But his son Deacon Frey has ably filled his shoes, singing lead vocals on “Already Gone, “Take It Easy” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Though he didn’t acknowledge his dad by name, a photo of a grinning Glenn Frey popped up after “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”

And Vince Gill, the 66-year-old Grammy-winning country artist who still does plenty of solo dates and Christmas shows with Amy Grant, is so famous that he seems over-qualified to be playing second fiddle with the Eagles. But he appeared thoroughly at bliss being part of this storied group and singing Frey’s lead vocals in songs like “New Kid in Town” and “Tequila Sunrise.”

While the Eagles only got the crowd to stand up and dance near the end with “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight,” guitarist Joe Walsh gave the crowd plenty of jolts of adrenaline. Dressed in a rock star standard leopard print shirt and leather pants, the 75-year-old showed he could still work his guitar with vigor and love.

“We have very fond memories of Atlanta,” Walsh said before jumping into “Life’s Been Good,” “and a bunch of times we don’t remember. One night, I stayed up for two days. I know that. The police report said I had a pretty good time.”

The band is also old school. While they didn’t force fans to stick their phones in magnetic Yondr pouches like they do at many comedy shows, they provided a pre-concert warning not to videotape the band and keep photos to a minimum. Most people appeared to heed the call and just enjoyed the show.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Before “Life’s Been Good,” Walsh told fans he planned to do a call-and-response during the song.

“This is important,” he intoned, with a smirk on his face. “Just to see if you’re paying attention instead of texting your grandma or watching us on your phone.” He paused: “We’re bigger if you look up!”

If you missed them for what they cheekily dubbed “The Long Goodbye” tour, it’s unlikely this is their last rodeo. They’ve performed in Atlanta 19 times over the past 20 years and eight times at State Farm Arena (and its predecessor Philips Arena) in just the past six years. So unlike Elton John, bet your wallet that they’ll be back.