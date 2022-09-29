Comic Louis CK coming to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Dec. 16

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 30. Ticket prices have not been revealed though he is charging $58 in Louisville, Kentucky, $40 in New Orleans and $35 in Mobile, Alabama. He has sold out several shows in cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as Belfast, Ireland and Melbourne, Australia.

He is now five years removed from accusations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, five women shared experiences with The New York Times, alleging CK masturbated in their presence along with other sexually inappropriate behavior. He later admitted what he did and apologized for his behavior.