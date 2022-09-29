ajc logo
Comic Louis CK coming to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Dec. 16

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
He is five years removed from a sexual misconduct imbroglio.

Stand-up comic and producer Louis CK is back and will be headlining the Fox Theatre in Atlanta Dec. 16.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 30. Ticket prices have not been revealed though he is charging $58 in Louisville, Kentucky, $40 in New Orleans and $35 in Mobile, Alabama. He has sold out several shows in cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as Belfast, Ireland and Melbourne, Australia.

He is now five years removed from accusations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, five women shared experiences with The New York Times, alleging CK masturbated in their presence along with other sexually inappropriate behavior. He later admitted what he did and apologized for his behavior.

As a result, CK. lost movie and TV deals and stand-up dates after a period of career purgatory, he has returned to the road. (He did several dates at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross testing comedic material.)

He also won a Grammy for best comedy album earlier this year.

Showtime is set to release a documentary about the comedian’s return to stand-up shows.

Following the Fox Theatre show announcement, there has been some negative feedback on social media from people who don’t think CK should be given a platform like this anymore.

Veteran coaches from around the state discuss differences in coaching kids today...
