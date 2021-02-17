X

CNN shuffles daytime lineup with Brooke Baldwin’s departure

The CNN lineup changes include time shifts or new shows impacting Boris Sanchez, Ana Cabrera, Victor Blackwell, Jim Acosta and Brianna Keilar. CNN
Credit: CNN

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jim Acosta gets a new weekend show while Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera move to weekdays.

CNN has made changes to its day-time lineup with the departure of Atlanta native Brooke Baldwin in April from her 3 p.m. slot.

The shifts impact the schedules of existing anchors Victor Blackwell, Ana Cabrera, Alisyn Camerota and Brianna Keilar while Boris Sanchez and Jim Acosta gain new weekend shows.

Most of the weekday shows are shot out of New York but weekend CNN programming is still based out of Atlanta.

  • “New Day” from 6-9 a.m. will now feature Keilar, currently an afternoon host from 1-3 p.m. She will join John Berman, who has been part of the morning show for two and a half years.
  • The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shows (Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto from 9-11 a.m., Kate Bolduan at 11 a.m., and John King at noon) will remain the same.
  • Ana Cabrera, a weekend anchor, takes over from 1-3 p.m.
  • Alisyn Camerota, who had been co-anchoring mornings for six years, joins Victor Blackwell, who anchored “Weekend New Day” for nine years, from 2-4 p.m.
  • With Blackwell and Cabrera gone from weekends, Boris Sanchez will join Christi Paul for “Weekend New Day” out of Atlanta. Sanchez was previously a CNN Washington correspondent. Jim Acosta, former White House chief correspondent, will join weekends with a new show from 3-6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.

