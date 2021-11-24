Chris Young holding free concert before SEC Championship Dec. 3

Country star Chris Young will headline the first-ever free T-Mobile SEC Championship concert on the eve of the game itself.
It will be held at the Georgia International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the University of Georgia Bulldogs will play the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 4.
Other Sony Music singers Mitchell Tenpenny and Kameron Marlowe will perform as well.
The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 with performances from Marlowe and Tenpenny, followed by Young taking the stage at 7 p.m.
“Anyone who knows me, knows I pretty much live and breathe football,” said Young in a press release. “I am beyond pumped to team up with T-Mobile and the SEC to headline the concert before the SEC Championship game! Let’s GO!!”
Young’s career spans 15 years and eight studio albums. His big hits include “Gettin’ You Home,” “Tomorrow,” “You,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “Famous Friends.” His current single is “At the End of a Bar” with Tenpenny.
No ticket is required. The concert will also be available on a livestream on Young’s YouTube and Facebook channels. T-Mobile, Spring and Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to snag exclusive stage-front access, free Young swag, a free beverage and complimentary charging at the “T-Mobile Magenta Zone.” But capacity there will be limited.
