ajc logo
X

Chris Rock’s July 29 Fox Theatre show in Atlanta is sold out

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

caption arrowCaption
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
He saw a major ticket surge for his tour Sunday night.

Chris Rock has seen a surge in ticket sales for his current stand-up comedy tour since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

As of Monday, Rock’s Fox Theatre show in Atlanta July 29 was sold out. It’s unclear if it was already sold out before his Oscar appearance, but Stubhub has tickets starting at $94. There were more than 300 tickets available on that site. Fox Theatre has a capacity of 4,665.

Regular ticket prices, if you had been lucky to get them when they went on sale, ranged from $49.50 to $135 before fees.

TickPick, a third-party ticket seller, said it sold more tickets to the comedian’s tour Sunday night into Monday than it did in the past month combined. Ticket prices also rose sharply since Sunday night, the site said.

He is in the midst of the “Ego Death” tour with 62 shows in more than 30 cities such as Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

Rock’s last appearance in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre was in 2017 where he hosted three sold-out shows there. He could very well add more shows in Atlanta but has not yet announced any new dates or times.

>>FLASHBACK: My review of one of Rock’s Fox shows in 2016

.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Agnes Scott prof, author of ‘Deconstructing Will Smith,’ predicts the slap won’t hurt his...
13h ago
Jeff Foxworthy Netflix special ‘The Good Old Days’ is his first solo stand-up release in...
19h ago
Producer and Atlantan Will Packer’s Oscars: what worked, what didn’t
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top