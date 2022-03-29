Chris Rock’s July 29 Fox Theatre show in Atlanta is sold out

Chris Rock has seen a surge in ticket sales for his current stand-up comedy tour since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
As of Monday, Rock’s Fox Theatre show in Atlanta July 29 was sold out. It’s unclear if it was already sold out before his Oscar appearance, but Stubhub has tickets starting at $94. There were more than 300 tickets available on that site. Fox Theatre has a capacity of 4,665.
Regular ticket prices, if you had been lucky to get them when they went on sale, ranged from $49.50 to $135 before fees.
TickPick, a third-party ticket seller, said it sold more tickets to the comedian’s tour Sunday night into Monday than it did in the past month combined. Ticket prices also rose sharply since Sunday night, the site said.
He is in the midst of the “Ego Death” tour with 62 shows in more than 30 cities such as Boston, New York and Los Angeles.
Rock’s last appearance in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre was in 2017 where he hosted three sold-out shows there. He could very well add more shows in Atlanta but has not yet announced any new dates or times.
