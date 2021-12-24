CBS46 will drop ‘The 700 Club,’ adding 9 a.m. newscast plus new news director Kim Saxon

Saxon comes from the Gray-owned CBS Affiliate WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she worked for 17 years. She started as a morning show producer and moved up the ranks to executive producer, assistant news director and news director.

Over the past 17 years, CBS46 has had nine news directors, none lasting more than three years. The previous eight were King (March 2020-November 2021), Steve Doerr (two years, six months, July 2017-January 2020), Frank Volpicella (11 months, July 2016-June 2017), Larry Perret (20 months, September 2014-May 2016), Lane Michaelson (15 months, April 2013-July 2014), Eric Ludgood (22 months, March 2011-January 2013), Steve Schwaid (two years, 10 months, May 2008-March 2011) and Rick Erbach (three years, four months, January 2005-May 2008).

In a recent interview, Gray CEO Hilton Howell vowed to stabilize the station, which is often third or fourth place in the local news competition.

Under new management since the beginning of the month, WGCL-TV currently has at least 16 job openings available including those for reporter, weather and news anchor, news producer, assignment editor and photojournalist.

As previously announced, the station is also adding a new 3 p.m. newscast to replace the first 30 minutes of “The Dr. Oz Show,” which is ending on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, as host Mehmet Oz runs for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. “Inside Edition” will begin airing at 3:30 p.m.