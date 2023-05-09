X

CBS cancels ‘True Lies’ after a single season

Credit: CBS

The show was shot in Atlanta but didn’t have the staying power of ‘MacGyver.’

CBS, not surprisingly, cut its least popular scripted drama “True Lies” after a single season.

The effort to try to recapture the magic of the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger hit movie without Schwarzenegger did not stick.

The producers tried to blend action, comedy, drama and romance into a spy drama on a TV budget, using Atlanta to masquerade as a variety of worldwide cities.

But the show ― which starred Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as a seemingly average couple who were actually CIA agents ― generated the worst ratings of any CBS scripted program this season, averaging 2.6 million overnight viewers over its first 10 episodes.

The season and series finale will air May 17.

“True Lies” used the same home base in Atlanta as “MacGyver,” the reboot starring Marietta’s Lucas Till which lasted five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

CBS also dropped another freshman show “East New York,” which was created by Atlantan Mike Flynn. That police procedural generated higher overnight ratings than “NCIS: Hawaii,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “CSI: Las Vegas” (as well as “True Lies”), but was cut anyway.

