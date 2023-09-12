CBS affiliate Atlanta News First hires evening anchor Blair Miller from D.C.

The CBS affiliate moves Rick Folbaum to mornings with Rob Hughes’ departure

Credit: WANF-F

Credit: WANF-F

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
30 minutes ago
X

CBS affiliate Atlanta News First has hired a new evening anchor Blair Miller from Washington, D.C.

Miller takes over for Rick Folbaum, who moves to mornings to fill in for Rob Hughes, who left for a TV station in Chicago after three years in the market. Miller will join co-anchor Shon Gables on the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday telecasts.

Erik Shrader, general manager and market manager for WANF-FM, said news director Kim Saxon spent months looking at 200 people before homing in on Miller. “We kept coming back to Blair,” he said. “He’s an exciting guy, a super smart guy.”

He said Miller will start in the next few weeks but doesn’t yet have a specific start date.

Miller, a Bowling Green State University graduate, has been working in the Cox Media Group’s D.C. bureau since 2019. He has 25 years of broadcast experience including stations in Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Boston.

Among his most notable work was producing and anchoring “Boston’s Bravest” at WFXT-TV (Boston 25), focusing on occupational cancer in the fire service and an Emmy Award-winning program “Deep Sea Drug War” that took Blair to the Pacific Ocean with the U.S. Coast Guard to see their crackdown on major drug cartels.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
25m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction
24m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
1h ago

Credit: AP

5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols death
14m ago
The Latest

Credit: DISNEY

Atlanta actor J.R. Adduci thrilled to be in ‘Haunted Mansion’ with A-listers
2h ago
The Cutlers return on a new Atlanta-based judge show ‘Cutlers Court’
8h ago
Disney/Charter Spectrum dispute has ended after 10 days
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top