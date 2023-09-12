CBS affiliate Atlanta News First hires evening anchor Blair Miller from D.C.

CBS affiliate Atlanta News First has hired a new evening anchor Blair Miller from Washington, D.C.

Miller takes over for Rick Folbaum, who moves to mornings to fill in for Rob Hughes, who left for a TV station in Chicago after three years in the market. Miller will join co-anchor Shon Gables on the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday telecasts.

Erik Shrader, general manager and market manager for WANF-FM, said news director Kim Saxon spent months looking at 200 people before homing in on Miller. “We kept coming back to Blair,” he said. “He’s an exciting guy, a super smart guy.”

He said Miller will start in the next few weeks but doesn’t yet have a specific start date.

Miller, a Bowling Green State University graduate, has been working in the Cox Media Group’s D.C. bureau since 2019. He has 25 years of broadcast experience including stations in Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Boston.

Among his most notable work was producing and anchoring “Boston’s Bravest” at WFXT-TV (Boston 25), focusing on occupational cancer in the fire service and an Emmy Award-winning program “Deep Sea Drug War” that took Blair to the Pacific Ocean with the U.S. Coast Guard to see their crackdown on major drug cartels.