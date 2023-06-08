X

ANF morning host Rob Hughes leaving for Chicago

The CBS affiliate America News First morning host Rob Hughes is leaving later this summer after three years.

“In his three years at the station, Rob has been integral to the evolution of our morning news product,” said news director Erik Schrader. “We’ll miss his incredible energy, whether he’s telling us to wake up, or helping us celebrate a National Championship! Rob has an awesome new opportunity that is a perfect fit for his family — he will share more details on that when the time is right.”

Hughes’ final day will be July 27.

He came to ANF in 2020 as morning co-anchor with Gurvir Dhindsa from a TV station in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he transitioned from sports to anchoring news.

Hughes, now married with two children, grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Purdue University in 2010 and earned a masters in journalism at Indiana University a year later. Before Charlotte, he worked at stations in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Topeka, Kansas.

