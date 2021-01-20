Catching up with Ms. Juicy as ‘Little Women Atlanta’ returns for season 6

Juicy will always remember Minnie’s vibrant personality. “Her smile lights up the room,” she said. “A lot of times, when she was going through things, you’d never know it because of how her personality is, how it shined. She was also someone who when she wanted something, she’d go get it. I’ll never forget her determination.”

Juicy, a long-time presence on the Rickey Smiley morning show, left that syndicated radio show after 13 years. Smiley’s show is now based in Dallas.

Reec (pronounced Reese), a former midday host at Hot 107.9, started his own midday radio show and invited Juicy to be his co-host. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. daily as a livestream on Facebook, RokuTV, AppleTV and YouTube.

Juicy said Reec was one of the first people she met when she moved to Atlanta from her home state of Texas. They would work community events together and she was flattered when he asked her to join him.

During the pandemic shooting break, she focused on building her T-shirt and sunglasses line.

The trailer features a big fight at the launch party of her shade line. “It’s very intense,” she said.

She said she has enjoyed doing “Little Women Atlanta” over the years. It has enabled her to grow her own brand. She has also become politically and socially active. The Black Lives Matter protests will be addressed this season. And she has rubbed shoulders with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams.

Juicy also appreciates how the other cast members have matured.

“We’ve collectively come on our own,” she said. “The girls are motivated now. They’ll tell you what they want out of life. You’ll get to see that. I really appreciate Lifetime allowing us to educate other people about dwarfism. A lot of people just didn’t know much about it.”

HOW TO WATCH

“Little Women Atlanta”

9 p.m. Fridays, Lifetime, starting Jan. 22 with a two-hour special episode. Starting Jan. 29, there will be 90-minute episodes followed by a 30-minute aftershow hosted by Loni Love.