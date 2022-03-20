Catching up with Jon Taffer, whose ‘Bar Rescue’ comes to Atlanta for latest season

The pandemic only stopped “Bar Rescue” shooting for a short time. He was able to do fresh episodes during the heart of the pandemic around his home in Las Vegas. But he said he felt like he wasn’t quite his in-your-face self during those episodes.

“COVID was a valid excuse” in 2020 and 2021, he said. “So I was mellower.”

But Taffer said he was able to be more like himself shooting episodes the past few months in Florida and Georgia, where shutdowns were limited and restaurants and bars bounced back more quickly than in other parts of the country.

“I can be aggressive again pushing people,” Taffer said. “Revenues are up in the industry so they have to seize it. This is the time to step up and do well.”

And he knows the metro Atlanta market especially well because of Taffer’s Tavern, making it even harder for Atlanta owners to snow him with excuses.

Each episode is structured in real time, he said. Day one is reconnaissance to see what the problems are. Day two is a “stress test” where he fills the bar with customers to see how the staff and owners deal with a crowd. He does a renovation on day three and reveals the changes on day four. It’s an insanely tight schedule.

He said he has a crew of about 57 people. He constructs a tent area where shelving and back bars are built so they can be quickly installed on day three. “We do the remodeling in 36 hours,” he said.

Taffer’s goal in each episode is to get the owner to look in the mirror and admit that they made mistakes that led to the crisis and not focus on external factors. “You can only change when you accept your own failings,” he said.

Taffer has found his niche with “Bar Rescue,” shooting 220 episodes over 11 years. It has become a bit of a blur.

“I think there are some owners who could walk by me and I might not recognize them,” he said.

He said years ago, he was talking to his friend Kelsey Grammer and wondered how he could play Frasier Crane for so long. But now he has found his own long-lasting brand in “Bar Rescue.”

Still, he said he’s not bored at all. “Every time I look into an owner’s eyes, it’s all new,” he said. “It’s this human thing between me and that owner. No past episode matters.”

As for Taffer’s, he said business is tracking 22% ahead of 2021. “Alpharetta and that town square is great,” he said.

He recently added a Southern staple on the menu: chicken and waffles: “We’ve been playing with this special brown butter whiskey sauce for it. We’ve been having fun with that.”

