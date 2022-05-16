Carrie Underwood embarks on new 2022-23 tour

Carrie Underwood is embarking on her latest arena tour covering 43 cities starting this fall into the winter.
Dubbed “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” this will be her seventh major tour since she won “American Idol” in 2005. She will be at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Jimmie Allen will be her opening act.
Her last time at State Farm Arena was October 19, 2019, for her “Cry Pretty” tour.
Tickets for all the tour dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been released yet.
She appeared on “American Idol” Sunday night as a mentor and will be performing this Sunday during the series finale. Her current single “Ghost Story” is now No. 23 on the overall Billboard country charts and No. 27 on the airplay chart. Her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be out June 10.
Underwood is currently doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theatre that runs through May 21.
The tour will kick off in Greenville, South Carolina, on October 15 and end in Seattle March 17, 2023.
The all-new production will be directed by Barry Lather, who has done concert tours in the past with Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Michael Jackson. Based on past concert tours, Underwood likes to go big with lights, big set pieces and numerous costume changes.
Here are the tour dates:
October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
2023
February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena
February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden
February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center
March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
