Bruce Springsteen coming back for Atlanta concert for first time since 2016

“I’ve got the jones to play live very badly at this point,” Springsteen said earlier this year on SiriusXM radio. “So I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

He said the set list will blend older and newer material: “The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that’s our goal.”

His most recent studio album was 2020′s “Letter To You.” Last year, he held a solo New York City concert residency, which ran for more than 200 shows.

Here are the 31 dates scheduled as part of the first North American leg early next year:

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center

Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun

March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena

April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 14 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center