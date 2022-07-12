BreakingNews
Bruce Springsteen coming back for Atlanta concert for first time since 2016

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band perform Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band perform Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

He will be at State Farm Arena Feb. 3, 2023.

Bruce Springsteen will be coming to State Farm Arena in Atlanta early next year as part of the first North American leg of his latest tour.

The Atlanta date on Feb. 3, 2023, will be only his second of the tour following Tampa two days earlier.

The legendary New Jersey rocker has been performing in Atlanta for nearly 50 years going back to the Omni in 1973. Before it was replaced by Philips Arena, he held numerous concerts there. The last time he sang in concert in Atlanta was at Philips in 2016.

Tickets for the arena shows are set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Fans can register through Ticketmaster Verified Fan until July 17 for tickets that’ll be available July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If there are any leftover tickets, they will go on sale the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required. This is an effort to reduce scalpers from scooping up a bulk of the tickets upfront. Pricing has not been released.

Springsteen will be joined this go around by his E. Street Band including Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent and Nils Lofgren. He will also have a set of European shows from late April to late July before returning stateside in August for the second part of the North American tour.

“I’ve got the jones to play live very badly at this point,” Springsteen said earlier this year on SiriusXM radio. “So I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

He said the set list will blend older and newer material: “The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that’s our goal.”

His most recent studio album was 2020′s “Letter To You.” Last year, he held a solo New York City concert residency, which ran for more than 200 shows.

Here are the 31 dates scheduled as part of the first North American leg early next year:

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center

Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun

March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena

April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 14 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

