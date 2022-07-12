Bruce Springsteen coming back for Atlanta concert for first time since 2016

Bruce Springsteen will be coming to State Farm Arena in Atlanta early next year as part of the first North American leg of his latest tour.
The Atlanta date on Feb. 3, 2023, will be only his second of the tour following Tampa two days earlier.
The legendary New Jersey rocker has been performing in Atlanta for nearly 50 years going back to the Omni in 1973. Before it was replaced by Philips Arena, he held numerous concerts there. The last time he sang in concert in Atlanta was at Philips in 2016.
Tickets for the arena shows are set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Fans can register through Ticketmaster Verified Fan until July 17 for tickets that’ll be available July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If there are any leftover tickets, they will go on sale the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required. This is an effort to reduce scalpers from scooping up a bulk of the tickets upfront. Pricing has not been released.
Springsteen will be joined this go around by his E. Street Band including Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent and Nils Lofgren. He will also have a set of European shows from late April to late July before returning stateside in August for the second part of the North American tour.
“I’ve got the jones to play live very badly at this point,” Springsteen said earlier this year on SiriusXM radio. “So I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”
He said the set list will blend older and newer material: “The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that’s our goal.”
His most recent studio album was 2020′s “Letter To You.” Last year, he held a solo New York City concert residency, which ran for more than 200 shows.
Here are the 31 dates scheduled as part of the first North American leg early next year:
Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center
Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live
Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun
March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena
March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center
March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center
March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum
March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena
April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
April 14 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
About the Author