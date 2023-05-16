Briefs: Peabody’s cancel awards due to writers strike; CNN ratings crater post Trump town hall

CNN saw its ratings drop sharply on Friday evening, two days after drawing 3.3 million during last Wednesday’s town hall with Donald Trump.

During primetime, CNN drew just 335,000 viewers on average, according to Nielsen. This placed CNN in fourth place among cable news networks, behind even Newsmax, which brought in 357,000 viewers. CNN has seen depressed numbers in recent months but this was especially poor. (CNN did beat Newsmax among 25-54 year olds since Newsmax’s audience is much older.)

Since Tucker Carlson was let go last month, Fox News has seen declining numbers as well, elevating Newsmax, but Fox’s audience was four times larger than CNN at 1.4 million. MSNBC brought in 1.1 million.