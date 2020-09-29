Briefs: NeNe Leakes calls Andy Cohen ‘racist’; Marietta’s Cristina Rae on finishing 3rd on ‘AGT;’ Jeezy’s new talk show

She then began surmising how Bravo was going to treat her from here on in: “They gone leave my name outta these shows,” she tweeted. “Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com ITS WAR.”

She added: “So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know.”

***

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Finals" Episode 1523 -- Pictured: Cristina Rae -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) Credit: Chris Haston/NBC Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Marietta singer Cristina Rae finished third last week on “America’s Got Talent," falling just shy of winning the $1 million prize. A spoken-word artist Brandon Leake took home the prize.

Rae, a single mom with a three-year-old son Jeremiah she dotes on, was naturally disappointed but said she was happy with her final performance, a dramatic take on Imagine Dragons' “Demons.”

“It was amazing,” she said in an interview after the show was over. “The lighting was beautiful. I actually cried when I saw the lighting.” She picked the song because “it’s about self-acceptance of the good and the bad. It’s to keep my days happy so my baby does not have to endure bad days. Sometimes I have to calm myself down from things that make me cry or makes me angry so he does not have to deal with those of issues when he’s older.”

She was truly upset by a jury’s decision to indict just one the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor on a lesser charge of wanton endangerment. It happened on the same day as the show’s live finale, and she said she cried when she heard the news.

“Breonna Taylor was just a regular person,” Rae said. “I’m a regular person. Justice was not served. It’s a terrible situation. Would justice be served for me? The world is wicked right now. It seems like more wickedness than joy and love and peace."

During the live finale, she did a duet with Ryan Tedder, the songwriter and lead singer of OneRepublic. She was thrilled when he said he hoped she wins. “That meant a lot,” she said. “He’s a Grammy winner, executive producer of [NBC show] ‘Songland.’ It was just a dope experience. He respects music for what it’s supposed to be."

Later, she said she really started to lose it when she reached the top five.

“My whole body was shaking,” she said. “I could barely walk.”

After she was cut, she looked upset but she said she was more overcome with thinking about how far she had come.

“I watched the playback of my entire journey,” she said. “My baby was there. He was such a big part of my story here. I was homeless when I was pregnant. I went into the competition to challenge myself for my baby.”

She hopes her son will eventually be on that stage himself. “He is very talented,” she said. “He sings. He dances. He clearly acts. He’s drama. He can be up there in four or five years. I just want him to know he can always do what he wants to do. I think he knows that. He calls himself a winner. He calls his mom a winner.”

Rae plans to find a manager and record some music back in Atlanta. She also will resume a body contouring business to help pay the bills.

***

Jeezy will be getting his own weekly talk show on Fox Soul in October, 2020. Credit: Louie Favorite / lfavorite@ajc.com Credit: Louie Favorite / lfavorite@ajc.com

Atlanta rap artist Jeezy will be getting his own weekly show on Fox Soul starting Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. called “Worth a Conversation.”

He will bring in guests to talk about topics that impact the Black community such as politics, the social climate, sports and entertainment.

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different,” Jeezy told Billboard magazine. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people."