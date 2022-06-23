Briefs: Martin Luther King Jr. on Disney+; Magic Johnson at Alpharetta conference; Mark Zinno back on the Game

The first installment of “Genius” was about Albert Einstein, the second about Pablo Picasso and the third about Aretha Franklin, which was also shot in Atlanta.

Magic Johnson speaks at a ceremony honoring Holly Robinson Peete with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Los Angeles (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Lamar Tyler has nabbed Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the NBA legend and entrepreneur, to join his conference TSP Live 2022 at the Avalon this week.

Tyler said Johnson is his biggest get to date. “He definitely ranks No. 1 with a bullet,” he said. “He is huge. He’s a dreamer. he dreams big. He thinks big. He has ownership stakes in several sports franchises. He has deals with Starbucks and TGIF. He thinks bigger than most entrepreneurs. I want him to come to share the way he thinks. We can get a bigger vision on what we can do in our lives.”

About 1,000 people are expected in person with another 1,000 livestreaming, he said.

His company, Traffic Sales and Profit, is a community for African American business owners and entrepreneurs and the marketing and sales boot camp runs from June 23 to June 25 at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta.

Tyler and his wife Ronnie, who moved to Atlanta in 2010 from Washington, D.C., started a blog in 2007 about marriage and parenting targeting Black men and women. It grew into documentaries and tours across the country. They have since focused on providing courses, coaching and training to help turn smaller businesses into bigger ones.

Mark Zinno has found a new gig with the Locked on Sports podcast network.

Mark Zinno, who was on evenings on sports talk station 92.9/The Game from 2004 to 2007, has returned to the station as a fill-in host. on weekdays and weekends.

Zinno remains a sports betting analyst and a Locked on Sports podcaster. He previously worked at Xtra 106.3 as a sports talk show host and briefly, a politics talker.

The Game’s day-time lineup has stabilized the past three years with no changes at all after many years of consistent turnover.