Briefs: Margaret Mitchell’s chair auctioned off; Joel Katz’s auction results; Atlanta baker excels on Peacock’s ‘Baking It’

Besides the Margaret Mitchell chair, Ahlers & Ogletree last week also auctioned off a wide variety of fine art, furniture, jewelry, books, bags and music memorabilia from the estate of retired Atlanta entertainment attorney Joel Katz.

Katz, who represented everyone from James Brown and Willie Nelson to Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige, retired at the end of 2020.

Here is a sampling of items that were auctioned off:

- A custom Gibson Les Paul guitar bearing Katz’s name for $6,500.

- A limited edition Wurlitzer Elvis Presley jukebox for $3,500.

- A Yamaha ebony player piano signed by Elton John for $7,500.

- A Herschel Walker signed football for $225.

Decatur’s Corey Holland and his brother Keith made it to the finals of Peacock’s second season of “Baking It,” a reality baking competition with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler as hosts.

Keith Holland, 28, is the professional baker out of Maryland, but Corey, 30, provided creative ideas on the show and knows how to make savory dishes.

“Keith is spot on with flavor,” said Corey, a Maryland native who moved to Atlanta in 2017 and is now in healthcare IT, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I helped as much as I could with presentation.”

They became interested in cooking when their father taught them as teens after he got out of prison. “He believed that men should know how to cook as well as women,” said Keith. Although he said their dad had turned his life around and even owned a barbershop, his past caught up with him and he was murdered. Doing the show, in a sense, is to honor his legacy, they said.

During the semi-finals, the brothers decided to make a savory pie when the other four teams opted for sweet. They created a salmon and shrimp quiche inside a graham crust. High risk meant a high reward: a victory. The judges, all grandmothers, loved the pie.

In the final episode, the theme was to bake a centerpiece cake to celebrate a particular holiday. The Hollands chose Pride in part because both brothers are gay. (Their favorite Pride Festival? Atlanta.)

“Pride festivals were the first place I felt 100% comfortable being myself,” Keith said on the show. “We both ended up coming out as gay on the same day.”

“We almost sent our mom into panic but it’s okay,” Corey added. “She handled it well.”

“I felt like I was holding my breath so long, I was finally able to exhale,” Keith said. “We are happy to live our truth.”

“And live in our dreams, too,” Corey said.

And while the three other finalist duos opted for traditional sweet cakes, they leaned into the savory side again, turning shrimp, crab, jalapeños and cream cheese into crab balls while also adding vanilla cupcakes with funnel cakes on top for a sweet side dish.

Check out Peacock to see the results of the final episode and whether they won the $50,000 prize.