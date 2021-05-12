Briefs: local Edward R. Murrow Award winners, Adam Murphy charity golf tourney, Usher hosting iHeartRadio Music Awards

The two other major broadcast stations in the market, WSB-TV and WAGA-TV, are not as aggressive in terms of putting in submissions for awards like this.

On the radio side, WSB radio won a large market regional breaking news award for its coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta last year and a second one on a series about the coronavirus.

GPB won one for excellence in diversity with its podcast about the 1970 Augusta riots while 90.1/WABE-FM pocketed three: excellence in writing by Molly Samuel, feature writing also by Samuel and hard news by Lily Oppenheimer.

The regional awards cover Georgia and Florida.

***

Adam Murphy, a longtime reporter at CBS46, raised $70,000 at his recent Miracle Open charity golf tournament.

He was inspired to start his Miracle for Mom charity a decade ago after his mom Janice Murphy was diagnosed with PSP, or progressive supranuclear palsy. (She died in 2014.)

The money goes to research and medical equipment and supplies not covered by insurance for families struggling with debilitating brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

His event drew 180 golfers including former Braves player Otis Nixon, former NBA All-Star Dale Ellis, and UGA super fan Trent “Big Dawg” Woods.

***

Usher had released a new song, "I Cry."

Atlanta will be well represented at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

R&B singer Usher will host while part-time Atlantan Elton John will be given an icon award by Atlantan Lil Nas X and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Other scheduled performers include the Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

The awards show will air live on Fox May 27 from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.