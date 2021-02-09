Briefs: Lil Yachty working on Uno movie; ‘Good Eats: The Return’ on Discovery+; ‘WandaVision’ anti-binging strategy pays off

***

The always wily Atlanta food guru Alton Brown has more episodes of “Good Eats The Return” up his sleeve.

But you won’t see the new episodes first on Food Network.

Instead, the parent company is pushing folks to its new streaming service Discovery+, where new episodes will premiere on Feb. 18.

Brown made the announcement today on his social media. All his old episodes of “Good Eats” are available on-demand on Discovery+ as well going back to 1999.

Based on feedback on Facebook, a lot of folks are unhappy about yet another streaming service to have to pay for. “I already pay for Hulu, Netflix and so forth,” wrote Lisa Dominick. “Sorry, I can’t afford another.”

Stephanie Rae Halter-Miller is in the minority but wrote: “It cost less than a coffee at Starbucks. Stop whining. Cut your cable addiction and move to streaming. You can pick and choose your platforms, and it’s way cheaper.”

Disney+ purposely chose not to release all nine episodes of “WandaVision” at once. It’s called the “anti-binging” strategy that goes against Netflix’s go-to option and is more like the traditional way broadcast and cable networks have released episodes over time.

Given that the “WandaVision” story unspools little by little, revealing more and more each week, this was done purposely so the buzz could build week after week. And given how obsessed people are about the intriguing new Marvel Cinematic Universe story, this has kept “WandaVision” fans buzzing since the first two episodes were released last month.

The show, which pays homage to old-time sitcoms of yore and features two Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, was shot partly at Trilith Studios (then called Pinewood) last year, then moved to Los Angeles for some of the later episodes.

Variety notes: “Not only does ‘WandaVision’ inspire recaps, but it encourages meticulous searching through its sets, costumes and dialogue for Easter eggs that might unlock dormant Marvel mysteries. It invites its audience to comb through its every word and do double-takes at potential connections to broader stories. If Marvel and Disney Plus had decided to debut the entire season at once, there’s no way ‘WandaVision’ could sustain that kind of interest for very long. This kind of rollout isn’t just tactical for the show’s storytelling, but a crucial way for it to establish an ongoing presence in a pop culture landscape with an increasingly short attention span.”