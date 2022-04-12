Briefs: John Lemley, Molly McCollum, Rashad Richey, Lyndsay Marie

Lemley plans to air a Top 500 playlist of classical music and mix in some film scores and video gaming music.

“With every piece of music I play and every word that I speak, my focus is on the listener’s lifestyle and what occupies their time during the early afternoon hours,” Lemley said. “Therefore, ‘City Cafe’s’ playlist is bright and upbeat with occasional selections picked to add a little relaxation to their weekday. In essence, it’s classical music for modern life.”

The show can be found at gpb.org/classical and on Alexa.

Lemley also works as anchor of “CrimeOnline News Update,” a daily newscast feature on “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on SiriusXM.

***

Caption Former CBS46 meteorologist Molly McCollum now has a full-time job at The Weather Channel. WEATHER CHANNEL Credit: WEATHER CHANNEL Credit: WEATHER CHANNEL Caption Former CBS46 meteorologist Molly McCollum now has a full-time job at The Weather Channel. WEATHER CHANNEL Credit: WEATHER CHANNEL Credit: WEATHER CHANNEL

Former CBS46 meteorologist Molly McCollum has landed a full-time job at The Weather Channel.

She had been working part time there since mid-2021.

“TWC has felt like home since the moment I started freelancing back in June and I’m thrilled to be officially part of this incredible weather family!” she wrote on social media.

She worked at CBS46 from 2018 to 2020 and was cut during the pandemic.

***

Caption Lyndsey Marie's Twitter photo. Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho Caption Lyndsey Marie's Twitter photo. Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Longtime mid-day Rock 100.5 jock Lyndsey Marie had a son Bryn at the end of March.

“I’ve never loved something so instantly, maniacally,” she wrote on her public Facebook page April 6. “Bryn was born a week ago today. 7 lbs 12 oz. And luckily, so chill.”

She wrote 10 days in on Twitter: “What is going on in the world? I’ve been in a haze for a week and a half. Is this parenthood? Send sleep.”

***

Caption Rashad Richey has started a weekly TV show on the Young Turks Network. PROMOTIONAL PHOTO Credit: PROMO Credit: PROMO Caption Rashad Richey has started a weekly TV show on the Young Turks Network. PROMOTIONAL PHOTO Credit: PROMO Credit: PROMO

The ever busy radio and TV host Rashad Richey has purchased a 50% stake in two silent radio signals in Alabama, WALQ Carrville (1130) and WHSL Lisman (107.7), for an undisclosed amount. It covers the Montgomery area.

“I got a good deal,” he said in a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He isn’t sure what he’s going to do with the stations just yet.

He hosts a morning show on 1380/WAOK-AM and a TV show on the Young Turks Network.