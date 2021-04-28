Briefs: Jamie Foxx in new Netflix comedy; Atlanta now 7th largest TV market; Jovita Moore update

Jamie Foxx is in tight with Netflix.
Riding on the heels of his hit comedy sitcom “My Dad’s Embarrassing Me!” Foxx will be starring in a new vampire-hunting comedy movie “Day Shift,” which is shooting in metro Atlanta.
Netflix’s descriptive of the film: “Foxx stars as a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.”
Last year, he starred in Netflix action film “Project Power” and recently shot another film in Atlanta: “They Cloned Tyrone,” a science fiction comedy film starring Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris.
“My Dad’s Embarrassing Me!” came out April 14 and was shot in Los Angeles but set fictionally in Atlanta.
***
Credit: TNS
Nielsen, which measures TV viewing ratings, has moved metro Atlanta up from 10th place to 7th place, its highest ranking yet.
Atlanta leapfrogged Houston (8th), Washington D.C. (9th) and Boston (10th). The top six are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and San Francisco. It says Atlanta has 2.65 million households with televisions.
Nielsen samples households in each market using proprietary electronic measuring devices that measure what programs, networks, and stations family members watch on every TV and digital device in their home.
The service measures live content and on-demand, DVR, and streaming services and provides PR firms and advertising agencies information to make ad buys.
Nielsen’s radio market measurements also rank Atlanta in seventh place, bumping D.C. back to eighth place.
***
WSB-TV gave a recent update on Jovita Moore’s health after she had brain surgery to remove two tumors on April 16.
The note said, “Jovita has been resting and recovering.” Last Friday, she was moved to a rehab facility “to begin the next phase of her recovery.”
The station said doctors expected recovery to take eight to 10 weeks before she could return on air.
***
TNT has started shooting a new reality show in metro Atlanta featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes, the wrestling power couple from the AEW who are also soon-to-be parents with a baby girl.
According to the press release: “Each 30-minute episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manages their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness, but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet.”