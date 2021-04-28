Briefs: Jamie Foxx in new Netflix comedy; Atlanta now 7th largest TV market; Jovita Moore update

***

Nielsen Holdings, .(Dreamstime.com/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Nielsen, which measures TV viewing ratings, has moved metro Atlanta up from 10th place to 7th place, its highest ranking yet.

Atlanta leapfrogged Houston (8th), Washington D.C. (9th) and Boston (10th). The top six are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and San Francisco. It says Atlanta has 2.65 million households with televisions.

Nielsen samples households in each market using proprietary electronic measuring devices that measure what programs, networks, and stations family members watch on every TV and digital device in their home.

The service measures live content and on-demand, DVR, and streaming services and provides PR firms and advertising agencies information to make ad buys.

Nielsen’s radio market measurements also rank Atlanta in seventh place, bumping D.C. back to eighth place.

***

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore underwent surgery for two brain tumors April 16, 2021.

WSB-TV gave a recent update on Jovita Moore’s health after she had brain surgery to remove two tumors on April 16.

The note said, “Jovita has been resting and recovering.” Last Friday, she was moved to a rehab facility “to begin the next phase of her recovery.”

The station said doctors expected recovery to take eight to 10 weeks before she could return on air.

***

All Elite Wrestling’s executive vice president Cody Rhodes, center, and chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes, left, stand beside one-half of tag team titans the Young Bucks, who were instrumental in creating AEW. (Tom Donoghue/Courtesy of AEW)

TNT has started shooting a new reality show in metro Atlanta featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes, the wrestling power couple from the AEW who are also soon-to-be parents with a baby girl.

According to the press release: “Each 30-minute episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manages their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness, but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet.”