Briefs: Fox News’ Bret Baier in Georgia to interview Kemp, Walker; ‘Black Adam’ opening; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ trailer

That came within studio expectations.

It was Dwayne Johnson’s best performance as a lead in a film, beating “Hobbs & Shaw” ($60 million), “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($59.2 million) and “San Andreas” ($54.5 million). He also pulled in $73 million internationally.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film is going to need some legs to generate profits given its cost.

Reviews have been mediocre with a 40% Rotten Tomatoes positive rate among critics. Audiences liked it far more with a 90% positivity rate. Cinemascore, which interviews first-weekend moviegoers, said the average score was a decent B+.

***

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which was also shot at Trilith, just released its first trailer.

It comes out on Disney+ Nov. 25.

Based on the trailer, Mantis and Drax and the other Guardians want to cheer up Peter/Quill Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), bummed about Gamora’s (Zoe Saldaña) departure from the team. So they kidnap Kevin Bacon, an actor he really likes, and host a Christmas party for him.