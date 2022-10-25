ajc logo
Briefs: Fox News’ Bret Baier in Georgia to interview Kemp, Walker; ‘Black Adam’ opening; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ trailer

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fox News’ evening anchor Bret Baier will be in Acworth on Wednesday to interview Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Baier, who started his career at Fox News as the first Atlanta bureau chief for the network more than a quarter century ago, will also talk to voters and have a Georgia-focused panel during his 6 p.m. program featuring The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Shannon McCaffrey and the Associated Press’ Bill Barrow.

***

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“Black Adam,” which was shot largely at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, opened with a solid $67 million in domestic box office.

That came within studio expectations.

It was Dwayne Johnson’s best performance as a lead in a film, beating “Hobbs & Shaw” ($60 million), “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($59.2 million) and “San Andreas” ($54.5 million). He also pulled in $73 million internationally.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film is going to need some legs to generate profits given its cost.

Reviews have been mediocre with a 40% Rotten Tomatoes positive rate among critics. Audiences liked it far more with a 90% positivity rate. Cinemascore, which interviews first-weekend moviegoers, said the average score was a decent B+.

***

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which was also shot at Trilith, just released its first trailer.

It comes out on Disney+ Nov. 25.

Based on the trailer, Mantis and Drax and the other Guardians want to cheer up Peter/Quill Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), bummed about Gamora’s (Zoe Saldaña) departure from the team. So they kidnap Kevin Bacon, an actor he really likes, and host a Christmas party for him.

