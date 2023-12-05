Briefs: ESPN, TNT team up for NBA mid-season tourney, Ryan Seacrest re-ups

For the first time, ESPN and TNT will be working together courtesy of NBA’s new In-Season Tournament.
TNT, which normally produces its NBA-related shows in Midtown Atlanta, will bring its “Inside the NBA” team to Las Vegas for the semifinal games on Thursday, Dec. 7, and have them appear on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show and vice versa.
This means for the first time ever, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley of “Inside the NBA” will be in the same studio as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.
This type of co-mingling was more common when NBC and Turner were NBA partners in the 1990s. But ESPN and TNT have not done anything like this before.
Ryan Seacrest, who began his radio career at Star 94 in Atlanta in the early 1990s as a teenager and graduated Dunwoody High School in 1993, has signed a new three-year deal with iHeartMedia that will run through 2027.
He will continue to be a lead personality for iHeartRadio, including his morning show on Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, the syndicated “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” show heard on Power 96.1 in Atlanta and the weekly “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest” countdown show, also heard on Power.
He has been with iHeart since 2004 and continues to provide input into the company’s major initiatives. He also hosts several of the company’s major events such as the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert.
Seacrest, 48, will return in February on ABC as host of the 22nd season of “American Idol.” And he’ll be back for the 19th time as host of ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” later this month. He recently signed a deal that guarantees he will do that for at least five more years through Jan. 1, 2029.
