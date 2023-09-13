Briefs: Changes at WUPA-TV without the CW, new Cumulus Atlanta GM

WUPA-TV is no longer a CW affiliate resulting in changes in the prime-time lineup on the TV station.

The 10 p.m. newscast has moved to 8 p.m. and a new syndicated version of CBS’s “48 Hours” airs at 9 p.m. on weekdays.

“48 Hours,” with Jericka Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti anchoring, will feature updates on nearly 600 previous cases that had aired on CBS over the years.

At 10 p.m., WUPN will air two more episodes of Steve Harvey’s “Family Feud,” which is shot in metro Atlanta.

Earlier in the day, there are three new shows: repeats of “Paternity Court with Lauren Lake” at 10 a.m., the new “Cutlers Court” series at 1 p.m. and the Leah Remini-hosted game show “People Puzzler” at 4 p.m.

New shows on the weekend include repeats of A&E’s “Pawn Stars” and CBS shows “The Equalizer” and “SEAL Team.”

Melissa Forrest is the new market manager for Cumulus Atlanta, taking over for Sean Shannon overseeing top 40 station Q99.7, alternative rock station 99X and New Country 101.5.

Forrest previously worked as market manager of the iHeart Atlanta radio stations from 2008 to 2012 including 94.9/The Bull and what was then active rock Project 96.1 and is now top 40 station Power 96.1.

She spent the past 11 years as president of iHeartMedia San Diego.

“I have embraced many markets during my career, but I look forward to returning home to Atlanta,” Forrest said in a press release.

