Briefs: Candace McCowan, Hayley Mason, record ratings for revamped Court TV

Channel 2 Action News on WSB-TV welcomes a new weekend anchor, Atlanta native Candace McCowan.
McGowan will join the station in July. She will provide weekend co-anchoring in the evenings and report during the week.
She has spent the past five years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WABC-TV, New York City’s flagship station.
Before that, she worked at stations in Tampa, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee and Savannah.
An Alpharetta native, she graduated from the University of Alabama.
“This is a full circle moment to return to the station I grew up watching with some of the best journalists in the business,” McCowan said in a press release. “I’m excited to learn from the storytellers at WSB-TV. It’s been a wild 5 and a half years in New York. But as a mom of an 8-month-old, I’m ready to get back close to family. I truly cannot wait to get settled and begin in July. It’s going to be fun!”
Hayley Mason has left CBS46 after four years. Her final day was June 3.
She made the announcement on social media. “It’s been an incredible blessing to come back to Atlanta, my hometown, and cover stories that have resonated across the world. It’s been an unforgettable journey both in the field reporting and in studio anchoring,” she wrote.
Mason, a reporter and fill-in anchor at the station, did not say where she is going next but called it a “major move.”
She covered the Ahmaud Arbery trial and Georgia politics during her time there, among other major stories while at CBS46.
Atlanta-based CourtTV said it drew more than 500,000 viewers on TV during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard verdict announcement last week, the most since it relaunched in 2019.
The ratings numbers do not reflect those who watched CourtTV online.
Viewing peaked at 3:27 p.m. June 1 with 558,000 viewers.
CourtTV said it nearly quadrupled the audience for the networks’ live trial coverage as compared to the pre-trial period and daily streaming hours more than quintupled during this same period.
