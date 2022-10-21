Briefs: Brian Moote announces first child; Joyce Littel’s ‘Passion & Poetry’ returns; WABE’s strong ratings

Moote joined the new morning show in May with Otis Oshow and Kimmie Caruba. He previously worked at the Bert Show from 2016 to 2018 before leaving for a short-lived Los Angeles morning show, then spent two years at a country station in Dallas.

The Bull saw its ratings sag last year while New Country 101.5′s morning show led by JJ Kincaid and Dallas McCade built audience. The five-month-old Bull morning show last month drew a 1.7 share (20th place) compared to a 3.1 share (10th place) for New Country, according to Nielsen ratings.

V-103 “Quiet Storm” host Joyce Littel is bringing back her annual “Passion & Poetry” live for the first time in six years.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at Center Stage in Midtown. Tickets are available for $35 to $50 at Ticketmaster.

She held “Passion & Poetry” as an annual event from 2005 until 2016.

R&B singer Kevin Ross will perform his sultry hits and “The Resident” star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a huge fan of the event, will offer up some of his own poetry for at least the sixth time. Other poets scheduled to show up include Higher Reality, Dichotomy and Muva Tha Creator, all of whom have done her show before.

Littel is working with the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, who will receive some of the ticket proceeds.

For Littel, this is a test in hopes of bringing the event back around Valentine’s Day again.

News/talk station 90.1/WABE-FM had its best monthly ratings in September since the current radio ratings methodology was put in place in 2009.

Its ratings jumped from a 2.9 share in June to 6.8 share in September, good for third place overall behind only R&B station Kiss 104.1 (7.4) and the market’s top station, rock’s 97.1/The River (8.3).

WABE beat rival news/talk station WSB-AM/FM (95.5/750) for the first time. WSB had a 6.3 share, good for fifth place. WSB (4.8) remains ahead of WABE (3.3) in the advertiser-friendly 25-54 demographic. (88.5/WRAS-FM, Georgia Public Broadcasting’s news/talk station, has a 0.5 share.)

In the mornings, WSB’s Scott Slade remains on top overall with a 9.7 over Q99.7′s Bert Show at 9.1 at No. 2. But Bert Weiss’ show is the king of morning radio among 18-to-34 year olds (a whopping 18.9 share), 25-54 (12.0), women 25-54 (14.1) and even men 25-54 (9.1).

Thanks to the Atlanta Braves pennant run, 680/93.7 The Fan (3.2) beat 92.9/The Game (2.7), which was just starting the Atlanta Falcons season. (The Game launched a decade ago next week.) Among men 25-54, the Game (6.6 share) was on top over the Fan (4.7).

Among the four pop stations, B98.5 remains the most popular (6.5), followed by Q99.7 (4.9), Power 96.1 (2.8) and Star 94 (2.2).

In the competition for the R&B/hip-hop crowd, Kiss (7.4) beat Majic 107.5/97.5 (6.2) and V-103 (4.0), which has seen its numbers slip steadily over the past two years. Hot 107.9, at 3.2, has seen better days as well but is well ahead of Streetz 94.5 (1.5) and 105.3/The Beat (1.4). Majic (7.7) did edge out Kiss (6.3) in the 25-54 demo.

Among Christian music stations, Fish is the leader with a 4.2 share, followed by Praise 102.5 (3.2), Love 106.7 (1.8) and Joy 93.3 (1.5).