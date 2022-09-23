Briefs: Atlanta native Brittany Hoopes out of ‘Big Brother’ and moves by Maria More, Aaron Diamant

Atlanta native Brittany Hoopes was voted out of the “Big Brother” house Thursday night on day 78 and landed in fourth place.
Brittany was in the crucial early alliance the Leftovers that eliminated a series of strong players but lived very much in the wake of Michael Bruner, her BFF on the show who was a strategic and competition beast until he was cut day 65. Over nearly three months, she never won a single Head of Household competition and with just four players left, she just missed winning the final veto competition earlier this week that would have saved her hide.
The only person who was qualified to vote this latest round was Monte Taylor, who had won the power of veto. Brittany tried to convince Monte to dump his closest ally Matthew Turner (who on the show goes by Turner) to no avail. So Monte voted out Brittany. Taylor Hale, who won Head of Household last week, wasn’t qualified to vote but was guaranteed a spot in the top three and could become the first Black female to win the non-celebrity version of the show in its 24 seasons.
Brittany, a hypnotherapist who now lives in Austin, Texas, but grew up in Atlanta, was seen by many of the other game players as manipulative and a bit messy in her game play. Given her relatively weak resumé, her chances of winning the entire game even if she had made the final two would have been bleak.
She will now be part of the jury of nine players who will decide who wins the $750,000 on Sunday on CBS.
***
Maria More, whose real name is Maria Collins, has left R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 after seven years as mid-day host.
She first came to Atlanta in 2008 to do mid-days at sister hip-hop station Hot 107.9.
More will focus on her five-year-old virtual fitness program MPowered Fitness by Maria More, which is a combination of balanced nutrition, exercise, behavioral change and group support.
***
Former WSB-TV investigative reporter Aaron Diamant, who left the station in 2019, has been named a vice president at production company Lucie Content, run by fellow former WSB-TV anchor Craig Lucie.
Diamant worked for more than two decades as an award-winning investigative journalist at several stations including nine years at Channel 2 Action News. He left the station in 2020 to become Vice Chancellor of Communications for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
A year ago, he joined Lucie Content in a freelance role but has now been elevated to full-time senior vice president of content and development. “Given his background, he can quickly identify stories that resonate with our partners’ clients, even internally with their staffs,” Lucie said.
Lucie’s clients include Gray Television, the Taylor English law firm, an operator of senior living communities and some wealth management firms.
