Briefs: Atlanta native Brittany Hoopes out of ‘Big Brother’ and moves by Maria More, Aaron Diamant

Brittany was in the crucial early alliance the Leftovers that eliminated a series of strong players but lived very much in the wake of Michael Bruner, her BFF on the show who was a strategic and competition beast until he was cut day 65. Over nearly three months, she never won a single Head of Household competition and with just four players left, she just missed winning the final veto competition earlier this week that would have saved her hide.

The only person who was qualified to vote this latest round was Monte Taylor, who had won the power of veto. Brittany tried to convince Monte to dump his closest ally Matthew Turner (who on the show goes by Turner) to no avail. So Monte voted out Brittany. Taylor Hale, who won Head of Household last week, wasn’t qualified to vote but was guaranteed a spot in the top three and could become the first Black female to win the non-celebrity version of the show in its 24 seasons.