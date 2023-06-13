BRIEFS: ‘Atlanta & Co.’s’ Christine Pullara, WABE’s Scott Woelfel, Will Packer

Christine Pullara has left “Atlanta & Company,” the 11Alive pay-for-play show after 14 years.

“Christine has decided not to renew her contract and pursue other opportunities,” said Wes Rodda, 11Alive marketing director in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She has done a phenomenal job for ‘Atlanta & Company’ these past 14 years as a great ambassador for 11Alive, the community, and local advertisers.”

Her final day on air will be June 23.

Pullara declined to comment.

“Atlanta & Company” contributor Cara Kneer will take over on the NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. “Cara is very familiar to Atlanta audiences as she’s been a fixture on the show for a number of years as well,” Rodda said.

The show launched in the fall of 2005, a mix of entertainment and features news with segments paid for by advertisers. The original hosts were former Dave FM morning host Holly Firfer and veteran radio host Ryan Cameron, now at Majic 107.5/97.5. Tom Sullivan, a long-time Star 94 personality, later took over for Cameron. Pullara joined the show in 2009.

“Atlanta & Company” now airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on 11Alive.

***

Credit: WAB Credit: WAB

Scott Woelfel, chief content officer at WABE since 2020, has been let go.

Sherri Daye Scott, head of communications, said his departure “was part of a strategic restructuring” that eliminated his job and created three content units (newsroom, video and audio) that report directly to Jennifer Dorian, the CEO of the media company, which includes 90.1/WABE-FM, the TV station, the digital operations and podcasts.

Scott said in a text that WABE is “in the midst of a major transformation push that includes a heightened focus on content development and investments in modern equipment, additional talent in our newsroom and upgrades to our enterprise systems and production capabilities.”

Woelfel said he has a non-disclosure agreement and couldn’t comment.

***

Credit: SCAD Credit: SCAD

Atlanta producer Will Packer, known for movies like “Girls Trip” and “Ride Along,” was given an honorary degree at last week’s Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) graduation in Atlanta.

“Perspectives have the power to change mindsets,” Packer said to SCAD Atlanta’s graduates last Friday. “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that right now, in the time we’re in, that the ability to change minds, that’s the ability to save humanity. ... I’ve got one simple challenge for you, go out and change the world. Go out and shock the world. I dare you.”

Packer, 49, is a graduate of Florida A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering.