Briefs: Athena Studios opening soon; ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ visits Atlanta virtually Nov. 7; New Country fundraiser

“We think we can provide them a better quality of life out here,” he said.

Atlanta-based Raulet Property Partners (which operates multiple Stageworks studios around Atlanta) will be overseeing the clients. Cinelease will provide lighting, cameras and other equipment.

Harber, who has spent decades developing student housing, medical buildings and industrial space, said he was considering purchasing the site for a movie/TV studio in 2019, but the state passing the controversial anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill at the time — and facing warnings of an entertainment industry boycott — made him press pause. Then the pandemic delayed his investment a couple more years.

While he is aware of a huge influx of new studios and stages coming on line in Georgia in the next 12 to 24 months, he isn’t worried about a lack of demand. Plenty of production companies have been inquiring already, he said.

“All the purpose-driven stages in Georgia are accounted for,” Harber said. “The permanent labor force in the state has grown immensely. It’s a great business environment. Your dollar goes a little further. Why not Georgia?”

A few days after Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” physically spent a week in Atlanta, syndicated daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is doing a virtual celebration of the city on Monday, Nov. 7.

The talk show, which airs at 9 a.m. on WSB-TV in Atlanta, wasn’t able to physically come to town, which was too much of a logistical challenge, said “Live” executive producer Michael Gelman in a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Instead, the show’s two hosts, Kelly Ripa and Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest, will speak remotely to Channel 2 Action News reporter Richard Belzer and is flying up Atlanta restaurateur Kelli Ferrell, founder of Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles in Conyers and McDonough, to cook a dish.

And though Atlanta is being highlighted the day before the midterm elections, “Live” is assiduously apolitical. “People want a little break from that,” Gelman said.

The show will feature Tampa, Cleveland, San Francisco and Dallas the other four days this week.

New Country 101.5 raised $25,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta last week via a charity concert headlined by Kane Brown at the Variety Playhouse.

Brown, who has pocketed nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard country airplay charts since 2017, played for more than an hour for 1,000 fans.

“This donation will directly benefit thousands of young leaders in our clubs who have a passion for music and arts and could one day become the next Kane Brown,” said David Jernigan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, in a press release.