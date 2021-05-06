Briefs: 2021 Peabody Award nominations; Bert Show’s Moe Mitchell contract extension; Jared Yamamoto’s engagement

The entire list is here.

Moe Mitchell has been on the Bert Show for three years and has signed on for three more. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Bert Show’s Moe Mitchell has signed on for three more years on the syndicated morning show, heard locally on Q99.7.

Mitchell came to the show three years ago from New York with zero radio experience. Bert Weiss just saw something special in the comic based on Mitchell’s social media feed and took a major leap of faith. Weiss has been thrilled with the results.

“He’s been the perfect addition,” Weiss wrote in a text. “Honestly. His life experiences were missing on this show, and he’s been eager and amazing at sharing. The chemistry is off the charts, and I want to sign everybody on the show to 50-year contracts!”

Mitchell is now doing a regular podcast “In the Moement.” He also recently began co-hosting an afternoon show on Q99.7 with Jade Jones.

Jared Yamamoto, the producer for “The Von Haessler Doctrine” on WSB radio, recently got engaged in Chattanooga to Christina Aicklen, an account manager and sales person at Spanx.

They have been dating almost six years. He met her when she was working in WSB sales, and they dated secretly until she left the company.

Yamamoto said his fiancé had no idea the engagement was coming when he took her to Chattanooga to hang out with friends and family. He proposed to her on Signal Mountain.

He also had several of her friends come in from out of state for a big surprise engagement party once they returned to Atlanta.

“Her sister is getting married in early June,” Yamamoto said. “I knew if I waited until after the wedding, the microscope would have been on me!”

He said they are thinking of marriage dates in the late summer or early fall of 2022.