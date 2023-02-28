Black Effect Podcast Festival set in Atlanta April 22 with Charlamagne Tha God

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a partnership between Charlamagne and iHeart Media, which has one of the nation’s largest commercial podcast operations based out of Atlanta.

Jess Hilarious, a comedian and host of the “Carefully Reckless” podcast, will join Charlamagne as a festival host.

“We want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network,” Charlamagne said in a press release.

There will be live podcast tapings of Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” “WHOREible Decisions,” and “Big Facts,” and a special joint taping with “Reasonably Shady,” and “Checking In With Michelle Williams.”

There will also be a Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre (“85 South Show”), Coline Witt (“Eating While Broke”), Tamika Mallory (“Street Politicians”) and Tezlyn Figaro (“Straight Shot No Chaser”).

Launched in September 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network has 29 shows, all curated by Charlamagne.

The festival will also feature 105.3/The Beat’s DJ Loui Vee and activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds and a career corner.