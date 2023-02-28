X
Black Effect Podcast Festival set in Atlanta April 22 with Charlamagne Tha God

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Charlamagne Tha God is hosting the second annual Black Effect Podcast Festival focused on Black voices in the podcast business.

This year, the event created by The Black Effect Podcast Network will be held April 22 from noon to 8 p.m. in Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1, at noon at blackeffect.com/podcastfestival.

The first festival happened last year in New York City.

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, leads a popular syndicated New York-based radio morning show The Breakfast Club heard locally on 105.3/The Beat. He also hosts a podcast with Andrew Schulz called “The Brilliant Idiots” and a weekly Comedy Central TV show “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a partnership between Charlamagne and iHeart Media, which has one of the nation’s largest commercial podcast operations based out of Atlanta.

Jess Hilarious, a comedian and host of the “Carefully Reckless” podcast, will join Charlamagne as a festival host.

“We want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network,” Charlamagne said in a press release.

There will be live podcast tapings of Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” “WHOREible Decisions,” and “Big Facts,” and a special joint taping with “Reasonably Shady,” and “Checking In With Michelle Williams.”

There will also be a Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre (“85 South Show”), Coline Witt (“Eating While Broke”), Tamika Mallory (“Street Politicians”) and Tezlyn Figaro (“Straight Shot No Chaser”).

Launched in September 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network has 29 shows, all curated by Charlamagne.

The festival will also feature 105.3/The Beat’s DJ Loui Vee and activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds and a career corner.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

