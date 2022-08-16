‘Big Brother’ update: Atlantan Jasmine Davis, Atlanta native Brittany Hoopes still competing 41 days in

Combined Shape Caption BIG BROTHER Wednesday, August 10, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Jasmine Davis. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. Credit: CBS Credit: CBS Combined Shape Caption BIG BROTHER Wednesday, August 10, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Jasmine Davis. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. Credit: CBS Credit: CBS

Jasmine also got upset week five when someone ate part of a muffin she had set aside and walked around interrogating people. She even hid behind a couch at one point trying to snoop on people, but everyone knew she was there. (Matthew Turner is shown doing so to annoy her but also doesn’t fess up when asked. She never figures out who the culprit.) The players dubbed it “Muffingate.”

So far, Jasmine has not been targeted yet for elimination despite not being part of the primary alliance.

Right before last week’s elimination of Daniel Durston, Jasmine started to believe an alliance was at work but couldn’t quite figure out everyone in it.

Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist who grew up in Atlanta and now lives in Austin, has kept herself even more under the radar than Jasmine. She was part of the original “girls girls” alliance but now is deep in the current Leftovers alliance that has eliminated three strong players in a row.

She has not appeared to have upset anybody in the house to any grandiose degree. She is also very close to Michael Bruner, a super fan who has won four veto competitions and one Head of Household competition to date and is very much a major player in the game.

The sixth person out this Thursday will either be Indy Santos or Terrance Higgins, leaving ten players.

The winner will be named Sept. 25 and take home $750,000.