Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
Barry Manilow coming to Atlanta for first time since 2017

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Copa is open again as Barry Manilow hits the road in early 2023, including a stop at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19.

This will be his first visit to Atlanta since a stop at the Fox Theatre in 2017. (Read our review from that show.)

Tickets will be available first in a presale Thursday, Nov. 17 (code: SMILE). All tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The 79-year-old crooner had a long run of huge pop hits in the 1970s and early 1980s including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” and “Copacabana,” all of which will be played at the concert.

He has hinted in the past at doing a “final” tour but hasn’t indicated this tour will be his last. In 2015, he named his tour “One Last Time!” and stopped at what is now Gas South Arena. But he keeps on chugging along.

He is currently doing a residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Here are the dates he announced Tuesday:

MANILOW: HITS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Jan. 13, 2023 Sunrise, Florida, FLA Live Arena

Jan. 14, 2023 Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

Jan. 15, 2023 Savannah, Georgia, Enmarket Arena

Jan. 17, 2023 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

Jan. 19, 2023 Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Jan. 20, 2023 Nashville, Tennesee, Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 21, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

